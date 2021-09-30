The Weekly Music Thread Is Not Playing Around for Long

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Shit-Master Sløtface:

What acts do you like that didn’t even release a full album?

Now I have to confess, when Sloot first suggested this prompt I thought it might be too difficult, but after giving it a bit of thought I realized there are actually quite a few great artists who never released a single full-length album (though some may have recorded and/or released at least an album’s worth of material). There are loads of punk rock, post-punk and garage rock bands whose output was limited to demo tapes and singles, or maybe an EP or two. And then there are some bands like The Screamers, who in spite of being revered and cited as influential by the likes of Jello Biafra, Exene Cervenka and Pat Smear, never released a single official recording during their entire six-year run.

As Sloot pointed out, there are also plenty of pop acts (especially in the pre-album and post-CD eras) who never got around to releasing any full-length albums. I’ll also add soul and reggae to the list, as while there are a certain number of long players in both genres that are considered classics, both soul and reggae were largely driven by the popularity of 7″ singles. And dance music is yet another genre where releasing 12″ singles often took priority over getting an album out there.

Two keyboardists AND a violinist! How punk rock is THAT!?

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

