It’s been four years since the world lost Bill Paxton and he will always be greatly missed. What was your favourite performance of his?

Did you know Bill was in the crowd outside the Hotel Texas to greet President Kennedy on 22 November 1963? There are photographs on display the Sixth Floor museum in Dealy Plaza in which he can be seen.

Anyways, take care and have a super day, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...