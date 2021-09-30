Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s your favorite animated series about a comedian as a child?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2021:

Baki Hanma (Netflix)

Big Sky Season Two Premiere (ABC)

Cake Season Premiere (FXX)

Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock)

Grey’s Anatomy Season Premiere (ABC)

Luna Park Series Premiere (Netflix)

Queenpins (Paramount+)

Station 19 Season Premiere (ABC)

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo Season Premiere (HBO Max)

The Problem With Jon Stewart Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Unidentified With Demi Lovato Series Premiere (Peacock)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1ST, 2021:

All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs (Amazon)

Blue Bloods Season Twelve Premiere (CBS)

Cash In The Attic Season Premiere (HGTV)

Colonia Dignidad: A Sinister Sect (Netflix)

Diana: The Musical (Netflix)

Eli Roth’s History Of Horror (AMC)

Forever Rich (Netflix)

From Grandma, With Love Preview (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Ghost Adventures: Garfield Hotel (Discovery+)

In With The Old Series Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales (Disney+)

Magnum P.I. Season Four Premiere (CBS)

Maid Series Premiere (Netflix)

My Name Is Pauli Murray (Amazon)

Paik’s Spirit Series Premiere (Netflix)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season Eight Premiere (The CW)

Scaredy Cats (Netflix)

Selling The Big Easy Season Premiere (HGTV)

Swallow (Netflic)

SWAT Season Five Premiere (CBS)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (Disney+)

The Graham Norton Show Season Premiere (BBC America)

The Guilty (Netflix)

The Many Saints Of Newark (HBO Max)

The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World (ABC)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light (Netflix)

Till Death (Netflix)

Under Wrap (Disney)

Welcome To The Blumhouse: Bingo Hell (Amazon)

Welcome to the Blumhouse: Black As Night (Amazon)

Who Killed My Son? (Investigation Discovery)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2ND, 2021:

Frankie Drake Mysteries Season Four Premiere (Ovation)

iHeart Radio Music Festival (The CW)

Love Strikes Twice (Hallmark)

Saturday Night Live With Owen Wilson And Kacey Musgraves (NBC)

Side Hustle (Nickelodeon)

The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story (Lifetime)

The Haunted Museum Series Premiere (Discovery+)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3RD, 2021:

America’s Funniest Home Videos Season Thirty-Two Premiere (ABC)

Billions Season Finale (Showtime)

Call The Midwife Season Ten Premiere (PBS)

Grantchester (PBS)

iHeartRadio Music Festival (Part 2) (The CW)

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food)

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Scissor Seven Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet (Discovery+)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season Premiere (AMC)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4TH, 2021:

Black Ink Crew Chicago Season Premiere (VH1)

On My Block (Netflix)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5TH, 2021:

Dinner Impossible Season Premiere (Food)

Escape The Undertaker (Netflix)

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Series Premiere (HGTV)

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards (BET)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6TH, 2021:

Among The Stars (Disney+)

Bad Sport Series Premiere (Netflix)

Baking Impossible Series Premiere (Netflix)

CSI Vegas Series Premiere (CBS)

The Bradshaw Bunch Season Premiere (E!)

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Netflix)

Tough As Nails Season Three Premiere (CBS)

V/H/S/94 (Shudder)

What If? Season Finale (Disney+)

