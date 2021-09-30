Comic Book Chat – Amazing Spider-Man Beyond

Amazing Spider-Man Beyond is hitting comic book stores on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021.

Ben Reilly will be suiting up as Spider-Man once again as a host of creators bring you the Web-Slinger three times a month. We will be taking a look back at Spencer’s run on ASM as well as Ben Reilly’s first turn as Spider-Man. Is this the shot in the arm that the franchise needs? How long do you think Ben will take over for Peter? What heroes and villains would you like to see in this new run?

I am having a little bit of fear and trepidation because I have had Amazing Spider-Man on my pull list for as long as I can remember and I had a hard time keeping up with “Brand New Day” and its release schedule. Will you be sticking with Spidey or will you be taking a break?

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...