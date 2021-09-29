Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (September 29, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It’s fall, y’all! Okay, even I don’t know why I typed that, but I’m leaving it because now I think it’s funny. But it’s true, the fall anime season is just around the corner! Browse these lists and tell me what you think looks good, what you’ll skip, and what I should definitely watch because I get most of my anime recommendations for you all. Thanks!

Complete List of Fall Anime (from MyAnimeList)

You can also check out what Funimation and Crunchyroll will be streaming.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

