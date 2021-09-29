Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 29

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Adriana, a student advisor, saw Queen Beatrix in her carriage;

Daniel, a nonprofit manager and tour guide, got his driver’s license on his fourth try; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, came back to a very interesting fridge. Matt is a 30-day champ with winnings of $1,107,401.

Matt faced strong competition from Daniel, but Matt was correct on all the DDs and couldn’t be caught going into FJ at $42,600 vs. $15,000 for Daniel and $1,800 for Adriana.

DD1 – $600 – THE NON-COASTAL U.S. – Oh, for an ocean breeze! In August 2020 the average high in this southwestern capital city was 111 degrees Fahrenheit (Matt doubled to $7,600.)

DD2 – $1,600 – SOUTHERN LITERATURE – Set in rural Georgia, this novel told in the form of letters won the 1983 Pulitzer Prize for fiction (Matt won $6,000 from his score of $15,200 vs. $5,000 for Daniel.)

DD3 – $1,200 – I NOMINATE YOU FOR A NOBEL PRIZE! – In 1962 JFK nominated this First Lady from an earlier administration for the Nobel Peace Prize (Matt won $5,000 from his total of $26,400 vs. $8,600 for Daniel.)

FJ – MYTHOLOGY – The Hippocrene Spring, sacred to the Muses, was so named because this offspring of Medusa brought it into being

Only Matt was correct on FJ, adding $8,000 to win with $50,600 for a 31-day total of $1,158,001.

That’s before our time: Johnny’s reading of the lyrics didn’t help the players name “We Are the World”, which those who were there at the time know was completely inescapable.

Wagering strategy: Matt once again showed a good feel for getting value from DDs, as if he had lost his $5,000 wager on DD3, he still would have had a runaway by a margin of $2,600. So he got about as much as he could from the DD opportunity without putting the game at undue risk.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Phoenix? DD2 – What is “The Color Purple”? DD3 – Who was Eleanor Roosevelt? (Matt just said “Roosevelt” and was prompted to provide more information.) FJ – What is Pegasus?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...