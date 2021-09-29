Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Vacations and Trips (09/29/2021)

What role have vacations and trips played in your dating and relationship life? Do you like to travel with a partner, or by yourself, or do you not really care and think I am asking a dumb question? Any fun or horrifying stories to share where dating/sex/relationships overlapped with a trip? Or anything else related to the topic.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

