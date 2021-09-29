30 Day Sports Challenge Day 29: The Greatest Sports Moment

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we get ready to wrap up this month of sports and all that it entails, today we want to talk about something across all sports. You can focus either on a single moment or pull out different ones from different sports, but we want to know what your greatest moment in sports has been?

Bonus Prompt: We gotta look at the inverse, what was the most soul-crushing moment in sports?

