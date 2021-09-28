30 Day Sports Challenge Day 28: The Best Halftime Show

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re wanting going to get into the halftime show performances. These have changed over the years in terms of what they’re like, getting more and more elaborate, but also having to fit with the national mood at the time. So we want to know, what halftime show has worked the best for you, either in who performed or the overall design of it.

Bonus Prompt: It’s obvious, what’s the worst halftime show you’ve seen?

orts Challenge Day 28: The Best Halftime Show

