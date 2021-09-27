Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Sept. 27

Introducing today’s contestants:

Angélica, an AV service support team lead, plays Duran Duran on the ukulele;

Justin, a data scientist, has a time-travelling daughter; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, learned a lot from an antiques mall. Matt is a 28-day champ with winnings of $1,004,001.

Matt’s opponents kept the first two DDs away from him, but he found DD3 and put the game away, leading into FJ at $28,000 vs. $7,600 for Justin and $2,800 for Angélica.

DD1 – $400 – MOVIE TAGLINES – 1985: “He’s the only kid to get into trouble before he was born” (Justin doubled to $2,800.)

DD2 – $1,600 – ELECTORAL COLLEGE COLLAGE – Electors who don’t vote for their state’s pick are called this “less”; in 2020 the Supreme Court said states may remove them (On the first clue of DJ, Angélica won the table limit of $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – IT’S A SAIL-EBRATION – In 1944 Margaret Truman broke a bottle against the hull of this battleship during its christening (Matt won $5,000 from his score of $15,400 vs. $3,200 for Justin.)

FJ – ROCK LEGENDS – A new studio album in 2020 gave him a top 5 album in 6 consecutive decades, his first in 1975

Only Matt was correct on FJ, adding $5,000 to win with $33,000 for a 29-day total of $1,037,001.

Clue selection strategy: This is the second straight game in which the third-place player opened DJ by shopping for and finding DD2, with a score of far less than the maximum clue value. The strategy is to stop Matt from potentially doubling up and maybe keep his score low enough for the game to be alive into FJ.

That’s before our time: No one knew the 1955 movie with the tagline “Teenage terror torn from today’s headlines” is “Rebel Without A Cause”. As with the recent “Roger Rabbit” FJ, memorizing major movie titles by year can help solve these kind of clues.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Back to the Future”? DD2 – What is faithless? DD3 – What is the Missouri? FJ – Who is Springsteen?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...