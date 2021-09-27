Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 76

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 74 Results

Spoiler

52.38% Gravity Rush Downtown
47.62% Final Fantasy XIII-2 New Bodhum – Aggressive Mix
47.62% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Burning Town Forever Remix
47.62% Bravely Default Conflict’s Chime
42.86% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Bug Out Stage 3
38.10% Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas A Wild Beast Assaulting the Capital [Manabu Namiki]
38.10% Resonance of Fate Open Air Studio [B]
33.33% Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance Xigbar
33.33% nintendogs + cats naptime / up in the clouds [record]
28.57% Mass Effect 3 A Future for the Krogan
28.57% Sound Shapes Sparkle Darkle
28.57% Bunni: How We First Met Wedding
28.57% Pokémon Black and White Icirrus City
28.57% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Carnival – Night
28.57% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy Soon Enough [Sick YG]
23.81% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Black Market
23.81% DJ Hero Paper Planes vs Lookin’ At Me – M.I.A. vs Wale
23.81% Epic Mickey The Shadow Blot
19.05% Ib Daremoinai Fuukei (No One In Sight)
19.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade One-Sided Love Samba [Owata-P]
14.29% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Francisca [Merazooma-P]
14.29% Afro Samurai Kimono Dance
9.52% Puzzle Agent Puzzle 10
0.00% Kinect Star Wars Naturally

“Naturally” makes history as the first song in tournament history to post a 0%. Although, SAM, you nominated this, you can’t escape the mark on your soul by not voting for it now.

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

Usual disclaimer about the 42.11% songs applies, especially since there’s still an outside chance that a few of them make the top 512 without runoffs.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 76 will be active until Tuesday September 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 77 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 76 in this handy YouTube playlist!

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 76 is open until Tuesday September 28th at 10:00PM Pacific