The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re wanting to delve the realm of commentators. Every sport has their best and greatest but we want to know who you think is the best commentator out there.

Bonus Prompt: What’s your favorite blooper/flub? Video or audio if you’ve got it!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...