Werewolf 163: Dire Manor Day 6

Stellar Wight, Mrs. Jennings, and Errrorstrife were summoned to the balcony by a mysterious note. “Plz come to the veranda for a fun surprise!”
“How odd, it’s not from anyone. And you two say you received one as well?” said Mrs. Jennings
They compared the letters and noticed something strange – the handwriting didn’t match Was it possible they received letters from different people?
They were so focused on the notes that they didn’t notice the dalmatians bounding towards them until it was too late.
Tiff (Mrs. Jennings) is dead. She was Vanilla Town.
Narrowstrife (Error) is dead. They were Vanilla town.
Copywight is dead. He was……. Larry, the VANILLA WOLF!
Twilight shall be at 9:00 PM ET on September the 27h.
This Werewolf setup puts a spin on our standard rules as teams will also be responsible for moving around a physical game board as a day action. Each team will have a base number of moves that can possibly be influenced as the game progresses. Players can move in cardinal directions, but not diagonally. Each board tile will have a corresponding number.
Of course, standard Werewolf rules also apply!
Town’s win condition is to eliminate the scum factions(s)
Wolves must outnumber town.
??? must ???
Please make at least 3 comments a day to keep the game moving, otherwise you may find yourself mod-killed!!
Attack arguments not people, and remember this is just a game! The most important thing is to have fun and allow others to do the same. 🙂
Roleplays are not required but encouraged. It’s a spooky house, I’m sure you can think of something 😛
17 Guests (Vanilla Town)
1 Space investigator – can peek under a board tile every night 🙂
1 Jailkeeper
4 Business Associates (WOLVES!)
-Sneakster (Wolf may peak at an adjacent space as a night action)
-Trickster (May switch two game board times – 2 shot)
-Trapster (Roleblocker)
-Larry (Vanilla – just happy to be included)
1 – EMPTY VESSEL – You gaze into their eyes and see no light.
Team Nook
Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus Vanilla Town Tiff Aching @tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus Vanilla Town Jam @JamMoritarty:disqus Vanilla Town Hayes @TheHayesCode:disqus Trickster Wolf Raven’n’Rose @ravenampersand:disqus Vanilla Town Copywight @copywight:disqus Larry Vanilla Wolf
Team Link
MacCrocodile @MacCrocodile:disqus
Marlowe @marlowespade:disqus Vanilla Town Narrowstrife @narrowstrife:disqus Vanilla Town Grumproro @Grumproro:disqus Vanilla Town
Shinichiki @shinichiki:disqus
Wasp @unstoppablewasp:disqus Vanilla Town
Team Koopa
Side Character @side_character:disqus
April @April_LKD:disqus Vanilla Town
Ralph @RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus
Emmelemm @emmelemm:disqus
Banner @bannerthief:disqus Vanilla Town
Nate @NateTheLesser:disqus
Team Splat
Malthusc – @malthusc:disqus Vanilla Town Sic @sic_humor:disqus Sneakster Wolf
Hoho @hohodor:disqus
Cop @copontheedgeish:disqus Vanilla Town Smokey @disqus_76Ia43yyLD:disqus Vanilla Town Louie @louiebb:disqus Replaced
Jake @forget_it_jake:disqus
