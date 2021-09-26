‘Shang-Chi’ Scores 4th Win With The September 24th – 26th Box Office Weekend

The arrival of Dear Evan Hansen wasn’t likely to topple anything or make big waves this weekend for a host of reasons and the new film managed a number two slot debut, coming in at $7.5 million. The film has a $28 million budget so it’s not likely going to make it back theatrically but it’ll probably be a wash when all is said and done with home video and streaming debuts along the way, and chances to sell it at the actual stage version as well. It may never be a big film but it’ll continually add numbers.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings maintains its dominance with its fourth win since debuting, adding another $13.2 million to its coffers to come in at $196.4 million since then. It’s currently the highest-grossing film of the year and the pandemic in general. It’s moved past Black Widow this weekend as well with its domestic take, though that film has its Disney+ coin to add to it as well. It’s now at a $363.4 million take worldwide.

Amusingly, Free Guy continues to hold well overall as it added another $4.1 million to its total, bringing it to $114.1 million in its seventh weekend with a 19% drop. It’s been strong in China where it’s done $94.8 million and has a worldwide take of $317 million.

For those peeking overseas to get a glimpse of the future, Dune is doing well overall as it added another $26 million this weekend in various smaller markets. It’s sitting at a $76.5 million take so far overseas.

Looking at the calendar, the October 1st, 2021 has The Many Saints of Newark going wide (and on HBO Max) from Warner Bros. while United is bringing out The Adam Family 2. The big film that will dethrone Shang-Chi will be Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which had its date moved up to give more breathing room before No Time to Die arrives and to capitalize on the Shang-Chi audience.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disney $13,285,000 3,952 $3,362 $196,459,084 2 Dear Evan Hansen Universal $7,500,000 3,364 $2,229 $7,500,000 3 Free Guy 20th Century Studios $4,129,000 3,175 $1,300 $114,139,071 4 Candyman Universal $2,510,000 2,556 $982 $56,842,000 5 Cry Macho Warner Bros. $2,115,000 4,022 $526 $8,343,000 6 Jungle Cruise Disney $1,722,000 2,065 $834 $114,890,736 7 Malignant Warner Bros. $1,500,000 2,534 $592 $12,264,000 8 Copshop Open Road/Briarcliff $1,265,000 3,005 $421 $4,490,000 9 Paw Patrol Paramount $1,120,000 1,995 $561 $38,761,000 10 Love Story Hamsini Entertainment Ltd $893,765 271 $3,298 $893,765 11 Eyes Of Tammy Faye, The Searchlight $621,000 1,352 $459 $1,530,575 12 Card Counter, The Focus Features $290,000 739 $392 $2,396,000

