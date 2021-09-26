74th Tony Awards Live Chat

The 74th Annual Tony Awards honor the shows that opened right before the quarantine. Tonight’s broadcast will be split across two channels.

7pm ET – Paramount + streams the main ceremony. Audra McDonald will host.

– streams the main ceremony. Audra McDonald will host. 9pm ET – CBS Live streams the Broadway’s Back concert and awards for best Play, Revival and Musical. Leslie Odom Jr. will host.

The nominees include:

Best Play

Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

Sea Wall/A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris

The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal by Harold Pinter

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrance McNally

A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

(The only show with an original score, The Lightning Thief, got snubbed. If it’s any consolation it’s the only one likely to be licensed to schools.)

The rest of the nominees are listed on the Tony Awards website. Clips from the nominated shows can be found on the Tony Awards YouTube channel.

Share your predictions and reactions in the chat below!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...