The Weekly Gardening Thread Hibernates

Come show off your green thumb, Avocados! Garden vicariously through others! Or just brighten your weekend by looking at pretty growing things.

For anyone joining us for the first time, this is a place for people to talk about (and share pics of) their gardening and landscaping projects. It’s also a good place to ask questions if you have any.

Here are some highlights from last week:

Credit to Kaddish

Credit to I Hate Water

As I mentioned last week, this will be the last Gardening Thread of the season. Thanks for sharing your garden adventures, and see you again in the spring!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...