This is my last night thread that I have scheduled to write, and I wanted to share what is quite possibly my favorite thing ever, an article published in the Peterborough Standard in 1979. I invite you to read it for yourself.

You may have noticed some typographical errors.

For those that can’t read it, here’s a transcribed copy from https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2015/11/12/dont-give-the-subeditor-lsd/

Compressed by spoiler for scrollability

CROWLAND’S Silver Jubilee committee was finally wound up on Thursday evening with a presentation ceremony at the library.

The jubilee fund, described by chairman Frank Parnell as ‘one of the finest efforts in Lincolnshire’, fremony at the library.

The jubilee fund, described by chairman Frank Parnell as ‘one remony atremony aremony at the library.

The jubremony at the library.

Tremony at remony at the library.

Thrremony at tremony at the libremony at the libraremony at the library.

Theremony at the library.

The jubilee fund, described by chairman Frank Premony rremony at the remony aremony at the libremony atremony at the tremony at the library.

Tremorremony at the library remony at the library.

The jubilee fund, described by chairman Frank Parnell as ‘one of the finest efforts in Lincolnshire’, fn he latched onto a through ball. Although he was hauled down by the ‘keeper he still managed to stroke the ball home.

But for the second week running Durant had to leave the field injured, this time suffering eye trouble.

The winning goal was another 25-yard shot – again from Blackstones’ central defender – coming from their second chance of the game.

Gary Cooper, recently signed from Queens Old Boys, had a good debut.

Finally I’d like to leave you with Michael Spicer’s reading of the article, which is really in a class by itself. I’d also just like to note that when I first found out about this, I was in the car with my family and started laughing hysterically. When they asked me what was so funny I tried to read the article, but couldn’t get past the first typo because I was laughing so hard. Every time I bring it up to send to someone, I think to myself, alright, I’m not going to laugh this time, it’s really not that funny; then I get to ‘fremony’ and lose it.

Also, click through to YouTube to find comments from the man responsible for this.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...