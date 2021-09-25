30 Day Sports Challenge Day 25: Your Favorite Sport To Watch

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re wanting to know what you actually like to watch on TV. It’s one thing to follow stats, keep up on the highlights, but we want to know the one that you take the time to sit down in front of the TV/laptop and actually watch.

Bonus Prompt: Which sport don’t you follow but you end up watching big year-ending games of if the team made it to the “finals”?

