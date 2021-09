This seems like a big enough deal to merit a thread for Doctor Who fans, so here you go – how do you feel about the reboot’s original showrunner returning?

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Russell T Davies to return as Doctor Who Showrunner to celebrate the 60th anniversary in 2023, and series beyond. BBC Studios are partnering with Bad Wolf to produce.



Read the full story here: https://t.co/ku3q9TBrlE pic.twitter.com/hqtnipoj1b — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 24, 2021

