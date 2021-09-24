RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3: Episode 1 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Season 3!

In this season premiere, twelve UK queens enter the workroom and begin their journey to become the UK’s Next Drag Superstar. Their first challenge is to present two looks on the runway: a hometown look, and a look representing their favourite things. Who will impress the judges and who will be the first to sashay away? Let’s find out!

(I sincerely apologize for not putting up a cast discussion thread for this season; hopefully this first episode serves as a good introduction to the queens. I intend to have these up at 10:00 am or so on Fridays (the day after each episode airs).

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

