Job Rants Thread 9/24/2021 – Just A Bad Week

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

As the title may have indicated. I’m having a bit of bad week. You’ve had those, too, I assume. You know the kind: Where things just seem to not work out, everything that you’re normally able to power through just feels that much more difficult, and even when having the time to actually get work done, it still feels like you just don’t have enough. You’re irritable, you’re tired. it feels like there’s an itch you just can’t scratch, even if you’re not physically itchy. You’ve had those; I’ve had those; though thankfully, we’re now at least seeing the end of one. Here’s to next week!

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: A week is only ever just seven days.

