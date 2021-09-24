Friday New Music 9/2

It’s… Friday.
Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else. Enjoy!:
— 99 Neighbors – Wherever You’re Going I Hope It’s Great
— A Pale Horse Named Death – Infernum In Terra
— Absolutely Free – Aftertouch
— Ada Lea – one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden
— Adrianne Duncan – Gemini
— Agressor – Neverending Destiny (Vinyl Reissue)
— Agressor – Towards Beyond (Vinyl Reissue)
— Alessia Cara – In the Meantime
— Alien Weaponry – Tangaroa
— Alina Baraz – Sunbeam EP
— Alister Fawnwoda, Suzanne Ciani, and Greg Leisz – Milan
— Amon Tobin – How Do You Live
— Andrew Brooks – East
— Angel Olsen – Aisles EP (Physical Release)
— Angels & Airwaves – Lifeforms
— Angus Gill – The Scrapbook
— Anna B Savage – These Dreams EP
— Anthony Hamilton – Love Is The New Black
— Ashley Shadow – Only the End
— Aunty Social – It Looks Friendly EP
— Badflower – This Is How the World Ends
— Balsam Range – Moxie and Mettle
— Balthazar – Sand Castle Tapes EP
— Basstracks and TOBi – Good Luck For Real / Give It To You Right Back EP
— Ben Böhmer – Begin Again
— Billy Strings – Renewal
— Blu – The Color Blu(e)
— Blue Stingrays – Surf-N-Burn (Reissue)
— The Body and BIG|BRAVE – Leaving None But Small Birds
— The Bootheels – 1998: The Original Demos
— Boys Noize – +/-
— Bria – Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 EP (Digital Release)
— Brittany Howard – Jamie Reimagined (Physical Release)
— Broken Baby – Late Stage Optimism
— BUMMER – Dead Horse
— BYLJA – Sojourn EP
— Caleb Landry Jones – Gadzooks Vol. 1
— Call Super – Cherry Drops Pt 1 EP
— Camille Peruto – Perfect Vision
— Carrie Underwood – My Gift (Special Edition)
— Christopher Paul Stelling – Forgiving It All
— Chris Roberts – Lost And Found EP
— Cognizance – Upheaval
— Cold War Kids – New Age Norms 3
— Conditioner – Conditioner
— The Connells – Steadman’s Wake
— Cripta Blue – Cripta Blue
— Crisix – The Pizza EP
— Cuneiform – Reverse
— CYAN – For King and Country
— Dan Heide – In God’s Country
— Dark Redeemer – Into the Deep Black
— Dayseeker – Sleeptalk (Deluxe)
— Dave Okumu – Knopperz
— Des Rocs – A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place
— DJ Shadow – Endtroducing….. (Vinyl Reissue)
— Don Lets – Late Night Tales Presents Version Excursion
— Donald Fagen – The Nightfly Live!
— DROTT – Orcus
— ECHT! – INWANE
— EJ Carey – Outlier EP
— Elke – No Pain For Us Here
— Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Ella & Louis (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Ella & Louis 2 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Erin McKeown – Kiss Off Kiss
— Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
— Evil House Party – Grand Theft Auto EP
— Farer – Monad
— Film School – We Weren’t Here
— Flounder – I’m the Flounder
— Forgetting The Memories – Vemod
— Frames – Every Room
— The Franklin Electric – This Time, I See It
— G-Eazy – These Things Happen Too
— The Greeting Committee – Dandelion
— Grinder Blues – El Dos
— Hayden Pedigo – Letting Go
— High Low Duo – Ravel & Bartók
— High & Rising – Howl
— Hiro Kone – Silvercoat the throng
— Houndmouth – Good For You
— Howlin May Queen – Tapes from the White Ballroom
— Hush Kids – Weatherman EP
— I Was Born Twice – Neimza
— The Industry – Sweet Land
— Insect Ark – Future Fossils EP
— Invaderband – Peter Gabriel
— Iskandr – Vergezicht
— Japanese Breakfast – Sable (Original Video Game Soundtrack)
— Jeromes Dream – Presents
— Jesse Malin – Sad and Beautiful World
— Joanne Shaw Taylor – The Blues Album
— Joey DeFrancesco – More Music
— Joey Purp – UpLate
— Johnny Cash – At the Carousel Ballroom, April 24th, 1968
— The Joy – Amabutho EP
— Joyer – Perfect Gray
— Judas Knife – Death Is The Thing with Feathers
— Kari Faux – Lowkey Superstar Deluxe
— The Kernal – Listen To The Blood
— Kidd G – Down Home Boy
— Kondi Band – We Famous
— Larry Fleet – Stack of Records
— Lathums – How Beautiful Life Can Be
— Little Hag – Leash
— LLNN – Unmaker
— Loreena McKennitt – The Visit: The Definitive Edition
— Loren Allred – Late Bloomer EP
— Lucy Tatt – Provenance
— Luke James & Nu Deco Ensemble – A Live Sensation
— Luke Wild – Shoebox EP
— Lyra Pramuk – Delta
— Mac McCaughan (of Superchunk) – The Sound of Yourself
— Macie Stewart (of Ohmme) – Mouth Full of Glass
— Magic Roundabout – Up
— Mandoki Soulmates – Utopia For Realists: Hungarian Pictures
— Mandragora Scream – Nothing But the Best
— Manu Delago – Environ Me
— Marcus Atom – Love vs. War
— Mark Bishop – Some Distant Mountain
— Mathias Eick – When we leave
— Mas Aya – Máscaras
— matt pond PA – The State of Gold
— Maurice Louca – Saet El-Haaz (The Luck Hour)
— Maxshh – Bonus Flowers
— Men Without Hats – Again (Part 1) EP
— Michael James – Shelter In Place
— Michael Seyer – A Good Fool
— Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
— The Milk Carton Kids – Prologue (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Moderate Rebels – If You See Something That Doesn’t Look Right / PART 3
— The Muslims – Fuck These Fuckin Fascists
— Mystery Rose – Socially Distant
— Nao – And Then Life Was Beautiful
— Natalie Imbruglia – Firebird
— Nate Mercereau – SUNDAYS
— Nefariym – The Eternal
— Nina Savary – Next Level Soap Opera
— Nominee – Lowlife
— Nox Holloway – If Only The World Didn’t Spin So Much EP
— One Step Closer – This Place You Know
— The Ophelias – Crocus
— Pastor T.L. Barrett – I Shall Wear a Crown
— Pixies – Tromple Le Monde (Vinyl Reissue)
— POP. 1280 – Museum on the Horizon
— Poppy – Flux
— PSYCHO – Vulture Church
— Public Service Broadcasting – Bright Magic
— Quicksand – Distant Populations (Physical Release)
— Radiant Baby – Pantomime
— Razoreater – Purgatory EP
— The Reytons – Kids Off the Estate
— A Ritual Sea – A Ritual Sea
— Rosenblume – Rosenblume
— Rough Dreams – Disappear. Reappear.
— Ruby Fields – Been Doin’ It For A Bit
— RUDE – Outer Reaches EP
— Runscarred – The Distant Infinite
— Ryan James Brewer – Tender
— Sad Girlz Club – I Think I’m Ready EP
— Sad Park – It’s All Over
— Sam Johnson – Along the Dark Edges of Everything
— Sarah Trunzo – Cabin Fever Dream EP
— School of X – Dancing Through the Void
— The Screaming Wheels – Istramental
— Sense Fail – Let It Enfold You (Vinyl Reissue)
— Shakka – Road Trip To Venus
— The Shivas – Feels So Good // Feels So Bad
— Shortly – Dancer
— Signs of the Swarm – Absolvere
— Skepticism – Companion
— The Slang – Divide
— Sleep Token – This Place Will Become Your Tomb
— SOJA – Beauty in the Silence
— Solarius – Universal Trial EP
— Sonny & the Sunsets – Tomorrow Is Alright (Vinyl Reissue)
— Spencer Cullum – Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection
— Spirit Bomb – Tight
— Stagewar – Danger To Ourselves
— Steely Dan – Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!
— Stranded – Midnight Sun
— Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine – A Beginner’s Mind
— Super Furry Animals – Rings Around The World
— SURFBORT – Keep On Truckin’
— Taranoya – Becoming
— Taylor McCall – Black Powder Soul
— Theo Croker – BLK2LIFE || A FUTURE PAST
— Third Eye Blind – Our Bande Apart
— Tom Moran – Roommate of a Friend of Mine
— Tony Kamel – Back Down Home
— Tremonti – Marching In Time
— The Two Man Travelling Medicine Show – Blindfold
— Twinkle – A Mi Me Gusta Ser Yo * It’s OK To Be Me
— Ultrasound – Everything Picture (Reissue)
— Unto Others – Strength
— Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Various Artists – Death Metal Power From Beyond
— Various Artists – Diana: The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording
— Various Artists – I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico
— Various Artists – Join the Ritual
— Various Artists – Relief: A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America’s Musicians’ Emergency Fund
— Velvets – Velvets
— Walk Off the Earth – Romeo Eats Vol. 1
— Wang Wen – 100,000 Whys
— Wayne Snow – Figurine
— We Butter The Bread With Butter – Das Album
— Wild Story – Into The Wild EP
— William Shatner – BILL
— Worthington – He Was Not a Micromanager (Reissue)
— Wrabel – these words are all for you
— Wraith – Undo the Chains
— YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Sincerely, Kentrell