Friday New Music 9/2

It’s… Friday.

Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else. Enjoy!:

— 99 Neighbors – Wherever You’re Going I Hope It’s Great

— A Pale Horse Named Death – Infernum In Terra

— Absolutely Free – Aftertouch

— Ada Lea – one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

— Adrianne Duncan – Gemini

— Agressor – Neverending Destiny (Vinyl Reissue)

— Agressor – Towards Beyond (Vinyl Reissue)

— Alessia Cara – In the Meantime

— Alien Weaponry – Tangaroa

— Alina Baraz – Sunbeam EP

— Alister Fawnwoda, Suzanne Ciani, and Greg Leisz – Milan

— Amon Tobin – How Do You Live

— Andrew Brooks – East

— Angel Olsen – Aisles EP (Physical Release)

— Angels & Airwaves – Lifeforms

— Angus Gill – The Scrapbook

— Anna B Savage – These Dreams EP

— Anthony Hamilton – Love Is The New Black

— Ashley Shadow – Only the End

— Aunty Social – It Looks Friendly EP

— Badflower – This Is How the World Ends

— Balsam Range – Moxie and Mettle

— Balthazar – Sand Castle Tapes EP

— Basstracks and TOBi – Good Luck For Real / Give It To You Right Back EP

— Ben Böhmer – Begin Again

— Billy Strings – Renewal

— Blu – The Color Blu(e)

— Blue Stingrays – Surf-N-Burn (Reissue)

— The Body and BIG|BRAVE – Leaving None But Small Birds

— The Bootheels – 1998: The Original Demos

— Boys Noize – +/-

— Bria – Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 EP (Digital Release)

— Brittany Howard – Jamie Reimagined (Physical Release)

— Broken Baby – Late Stage Optimism

— BUMMER – Dead Horse

— BYLJA – Sojourn EP

— Caleb Landry Jones – Gadzooks Vol. 1

— Call Super – Cherry Drops Pt 1 EP

— Camille Peruto – Perfect Vision

— Carrie Underwood – My Gift (Special Edition)

— Christopher Paul Stelling – Forgiving It All

— Chris Roberts – Lost And Found EP

— Cognizance – Upheaval

— Cold War Kids – New Age Norms 3

— Conditioner – Conditioner

— The Connells – Steadman’s Wake

— Cripta Blue – Cripta Blue

— Crisix – The Pizza EP

— Cuneiform – Reverse

— CYAN – For King and Country

— Dan Heide – In God’s Country

— Dark Redeemer – Into the Deep Black

— Dayseeker – Sleeptalk (Deluxe)

— Dave Okumu – Knopperz

— Des Rocs – A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place

— DJ Shadow – Endtroducing….. (Vinyl Reissue)

— Don Lets – Late Night Tales Presents Version Excursion

— Donald Fagen – The Nightfly Live!

— DROTT – Orcus

— ECHT! – INWANE

— EJ Carey – Outlier EP

— Elke – No Pain For Us Here

— Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Ella & Louis (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Ella & Louis 2 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Erin McKeown – Kiss Off Kiss

— Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

— Evil House Party – Grand Theft Auto EP

— Farer – Monad

— Film School – We Weren’t Here

— Flounder – I’m the Flounder

— Forgetting The Memories – Vemod

— Frames – Every Room

— The Franklin Electric – This Time, I See It

— G-Eazy – These Things Happen Too

— The Greeting Committee – Dandelion

— Grinder Blues – El Dos

— Hayden Pedigo – Letting Go

— High Low Duo – Ravel & Bartók

— High & Rising – Howl

— Hiro Kone – Silvercoat the throng

— Houndmouth – Good For You

— Howlin May Queen – Tapes from the White Ballroom

— Hush Kids – Weatherman EP

— I Was Born Twice – Neimza

— The Industry – Sweet Land

— Insect Ark – Future Fossils EP

— Invaderband – Peter Gabriel

— Iskandr – Vergezicht

— Japanese Breakfast – Sable (Original Video Game Soundtrack)

— Jeromes Dream – Presents

— Jesse Malin – Sad and Beautiful World

— Joanne Shaw Taylor – The Blues Album

— Joey DeFrancesco – More Music

— Joey Purp – UpLate

— Johnny Cash – At the Carousel Ballroom, April 24th, 1968

— The Joy – Amabutho EP

— Joyer – Perfect Gray

— Judas Knife – Death Is The Thing with Feathers

— Kari Faux – Lowkey Superstar Deluxe

— The Kernal – Listen To The Blood

— Kidd G – Down Home Boy

— Kondi Band – We Famous

— Larry Fleet – Stack of Records

— Lathums – How Beautiful Life Can Be

— Little Hag – Leash

— LLNN – Unmaker

— Loreena McKennitt – The Visit: The Definitive Edition

— Loren Allred – Late Bloomer EP

— Lucy Tatt – Provenance

— Luke James & Nu Deco Ensemble – A Live Sensation

— Luke Wild – Shoebox EP

— Lyra Pramuk – Delta

— Mac McCaughan (of Superchunk) – The Sound of Yourself

— Macie Stewart (of Ohmme) – Mouth Full of Glass

— Magic Roundabout – Up

— Mandoki Soulmates – Utopia For Realists: Hungarian Pictures

— Mandragora Scream – Nothing But the Best

— Manu Delago – Environ Me

— Marcus Atom – Love vs. War

— Mark Bishop – Some Distant Mountain

— Mathias Eick – When we leave

— Mas Aya – Máscaras

— matt pond PA – The State of Gold

— Maurice Louca – Saet El-Haaz (The Luck Hour)

— Maxshh – Bonus Flowers

— Men Without Hats – Again (Part 1) EP

— Michael James – Shelter In Place

— Michael Seyer – A Good Fool

— Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

— The Milk Carton Kids – Prologue (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Moderate Rebels – If You See Something That Doesn’t Look Right / PART 3

— The Muslims – Fuck These Fuckin Fascists

— Mystery Rose – Socially Distant

— Nao – And Then Life Was Beautiful

— Natalie Imbruglia – Firebird

— Nate Mercereau – SUNDAYS

— Nefariym – The Eternal

— Nina Savary – Next Level Soap Opera

— Nominee – Lowlife

— Nox Holloway – If Only The World Didn’t Spin So Much EP

— One Step Closer – This Place You Know

— The Ophelias – Crocus

— Pastor T.L. Barrett – I Shall Wear a Crown

— Pixies – Tromple Le Monde (Vinyl Reissue)

— POP. 1280 – Museum on the Horizon

— Poppy – Flux

— PSYCHO – Vulture Church

— Public Service Broadcasting – Bright Magic

— Quicksand – Distant Populations (Physical Release)

— Radiant Baby – Pantomime

— Razoreater – Purgatory EP

— The Reytons – Kids Off the Estate

— A Ritual Sea – A Ritual Sea

— Rosenblume – Rosenblume

— Rough Dreams – Disappear. Reappear.

— Ruby Fields – Been Doin’ It For A Bit

— RUDE – Outer Reaches EP

— Runscarred – The Distant Infinite

— Ryan James Brewer – Tender

— Sad Girlz Club – I Think I’m Ready EP

— Sad Park – It’s All Over

— Sam Johnson – Along the Dark Edges of Everything

— Sarah Trunzo – Cabin Fever Dream EP

— School of X – Dancing Through the Void

— The Screaming Wheels – Istramental

— Sense Fail – Let It Enfold You (Vinyl Reissue)

— Shakka – Road Trip To Venus

— The Shivas – Feels So Good // Feels So Bad

— Shortly – Dancer

— Signs of the Swarm – Absolvere

— Skepticism – Companion

— The Slang – Divide

— Sleep Token – This Place Will Become Your Tomb

— SOJA – Beauty in the Silence

— Solarius – Universal Trial EP

— Sonny & the Sunsets – Tomorrow Is Alright (Vinyl Reissue)

— Spencer Cullum – Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection

— Spirit Bomb – Tight

— Stagewar – Danger To Ourselves

— Steely Dan – Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!

— Stranded – Midnight Sun

— Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine – A Beginner’s Mind

— Super Furry Animals – Rings Around The World

— SURFBORT – Keep On Truckin’

— Taranoya – Becoming

— Taylor McCall – Black Powder Soul

— Theo Croker – BLK2LIFE || A FUTURE PAST

— Third Eye Blind – Our Bande Apart

— Tom Moran – Roommate of a Friend of Mine

— Tony Kamel – Back Down Home

— Tremonti – Marching In Time

— The Two Man Travelling Medicine Show – Blindfold

— Twinkle – A Mi Me Gusta Ser Yo * It’s OK To Be Me

— Ultrasound – Everything Picture (Reissue)

— Unto Others – Strength

— Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – Death Metal Power From Beyond

— Various Artists – Diana: The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording

— Various Artists – I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico

— Various Artists – Join the Ritual

— Various Artists – Relief: A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America’s Musicians’ Emergency Fund

— Velvets – Velvets

— Walk Off the Earth – Romeo Eats Vol. 1

— Wang Wen – 100,000 Whys

— Wayne Snow – Figurine

— We Butter The Bread With Butter – Das Album

— Wild Story – Into The Wild EP

— William Shatner – BILL

— Worthington – He Was Not a Micromanager (Reissue)

— Wrabel – these words are all for you

— Wraith – Undo the Chains

— YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Sincerely, Kentrell

