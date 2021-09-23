30 Day Sports Challenge Day 23: Your Favorite Bar Game

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re taking a dip into the realm of the kinds of games and things you play at the bar. This involves the fun things like air hockey, darts, pool, foosball, beer pong, and so forth that do require skill. What’s your favorite of this and which are you good at and which ones are you terrible at but still love to play.

Bonus Prompt: Which game of this nature would you want to see made into an Olympic event?

