Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Porn (09/22/2021)

Love it, hate it, watch it, read it, make it, … what’s your relationship with it? Or if you’re not into it, has it nonetheless impacted your dating life by way of partners? Any sort of media you prefer, a type of genre? Something you definitely avoid or hate? And so on, and so forth …

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

