30 Day Sports Challenge Day 22: Your Favorite Video Game

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re taking a dip into the realm of video games! What we want to know what your favorite sports video game is. Hit us up by platform, generation, or however you want to break it out if there are a bunch that you want to share your thoughts on.

Bonus Prompt: Which game featuring your favorite sport was the absolute worst at presenting it/playing it?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...