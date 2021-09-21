Mr. King’s Birth-Day Thread (9/21)

Today’s the 74th birthday of a Stephen Edwin King. A former English teacher, you might know him better from his acting in such parts as “Hoagie Man” in Knightriders, “Cemetery Caretaker” in Sleepwalkers, and as “Brian” in Frasier. He’s also the guitar player of the renowned Rock Bottom Remainders. He even took a few stabs at directing, including himself in the masterpiece that is Maximum Overdrive:

And like his sons Owen and Joe, he also wrote some books. A true renaissance man.

So a happy birthday, Mr. King! And happy posting to everyone here!

