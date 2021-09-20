Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Sept. 20

Here are today’s contestants:

Tracy, an accountant, has a connection to President Taft;

Carlo, a post-doctoral researcher, looks like Troy Polamalu (at least in Pittsburgh); and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, was able to relate to a tardy bat. Matt is a 23-day champ with winnings of $825,801.

Matt only found one of the DDs and Tracy turned in a strong performance to keep the game alive into FJ with Matt at $33,200, Tracy with $17,000 and Carlo at $1,600.

DD1 – $800 – BOOKS & AUTHORS – “War & Peace” opens in this year, 7 years before a fateful invasion (Tracy lost $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – GREATS IN HISTORY – A great & prolific builder, this pharaoh dedicated one of his temple at Abu Simbel to his favorite queen, Nefertari (Matt won $7,000 from his score of $17,000 vs. $7,400 for Tracy.)

DD3 – $1,200 – OH MY GODS!- Amalius wanted Mars’ sons Romulus & Remus drowned in this river, but turns out Rome wasn’t gonna found itself (Carlo won the table limit of $2,000.)

FJ – 1980s MOVIES – The Dip used to kill characters in this 1988 film consisted of acetone, benzene & turpentine, ingredients of paint thinner

Matt was incorrect on FJ, but fortunately for him, so was Tracy, who bet enough to win if she had been right. Matt dropped $2,000 to win with $31,200 for a 24-day total of $857,001.

The humor award for the day goes to Carlo for saying the teenage music star named Ricky from “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” was Ricky Martin.

Also, overall this felt like a more restrained hosting performance than some we saw during Mayim’s previous two weeks, so it appears that she took note of some of the feedback. As expected, no mention of whatever happened to Richards, who now becomes Jeopardy!’s version Chuck Cunningham, the mysteriously disappearing brother from “Happy Days”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is 1805? DD2 – Who was Ramses? DD3 – What is the Tiber? FJ – What is “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”? (Of course, preceding this title with “What is” is optional.)

