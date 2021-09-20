Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 71

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 69 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Persona 4 Arena Seeker of Truth 55.00% The Munchables Chocolate Dining 50.00% Journey Nascence 45.00% Street Fighter IV Theme of Rufus 45.00% Kid Icarus: Uprising Opening [Yasunori Mitsuda] 35.00% Trails from Zero Get Over the Barrier Roaring Version 35.00% Skullgirls Moonlit Melee 35.00% Deus Ex: Human Revolution Singapore Ambient [Part 2] 35.00% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Rapids of Clear Autumn Water 35.00% Pokémon Black and White Driftveil City 35.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Battleground 30.00% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man Music: Main Theme HD 30.00% Dyad Through the Darkest Corridors 30.00% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Tenary Game 25.00% Katamari Forever Nana-nan Damacy (Hardfloor Remix) 25.00% Steins;Gate Suspicious Eyes 25.00% Scribblenauts Unlimited Hyphen Heights 25.00% The Binding of Isaac Sacrificial 25.00% Bar Oasis 2 Risa 25.00% Trails from Zero Arrest the Criminal 20.00% DJ Hero Six Days (Remix Feat. Mos Def) vs Where It’s At – DJ Shadow vs Beck 20.00% Magic: The Gathering- Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013 Shandalar: The Wandering Plane 20.00% Trails from Zero Points and Lines 10.00% Half-Minute Hero The Hero Arrives [collapse]

Group 70 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Party in the Clouds 55.00% DJ Max Technika 2 D2 50.00% Legasista bgm_05 50.00% Bastion Border Patrol 45.00% Pokémon Black and White N Decisive Battle 45.00% Radiant Historia Mechanical Kingdom 45.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Crazy Chocobo [A- Shootie HG] 45.00% To the Moon Everything’s Alright 40.00% Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Another Side – Battle Version 40.00% The Last Story The One Ruling Everything 40.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Red Rock Pass Action 40.00% Bar Oasis Uptown Boy 35.00% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Radiant Garden 35.00% PiCOPiCT Famicom Medley 35.00% L.A. Noire Noire Clarinet 35.00% Analogue: A Hate Story Mute (Mischief) 30.00% Steins;Gate Explanation 30.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 New Bodhum 25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Chilly Area 25.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Rest in Peace 25.00% Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki Alternative Saga Rush Out! (Ys Seven) 20.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Paxmaveiti (Ending Theme) – instrumental version 15.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter The Golden Garden 15.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Cozy Cabin [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 40.91% Trails of Azure Descent of the Aions 40.91% The 3rd Birthday Cloud of Aureolin [Mitsuto Suzuki] 40.91% FTL Colonial (Explore) 40.91% Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Boss Battle Theme 40.91% Sound Shapes Spiral Staircase [Beck] 40.91% Donkey Kong Country Returns Longshot Launch 40.91% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Yoshi Star Galaxy 40.91% Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Battle of THE 8 Grimoire [Yoshitaka Hirota] 40.91% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Scorpion Casino 40.91% Ys I & II Chronicles Dreaming 40.91% Bar Oasis Timeless 40.91% Katamari Forever Galactic SOUL 40.91% Deadly Premonition The Woods and the Goddess 40.00% Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Another Side – Battle Version 40.00% The Last Story The One Ruling Everything 40.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Red Rock Pass Action 40.00% Bar Oasis Uptown Boy 35.00% Trails from Zero Get Over the Barrier Roaring Version 35.00% Skullgirls Moonlit Melee 35.00% Deus Ex: Human Revolution Singapore Ambient [Part 2] 35.00% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Rapids of Clear Autumn Water 35.00% Pokémon Black and White Driftveil City 35.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Battleground 35.00% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Radiant Garden 35.00% PiCOPiCT Famicom Medley 35.00% L.A. Noire Noire Clarinet 35.00% Analogue: A Hate Story Mute (Mischief) 30.00% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man Music: Main Theme HD 30.00% Dyad Through the Darkest Corridors 30.00% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Tenary Game 30.00% Steins;Gate Explanation 30.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 New Bodhum 25.00% Katamari Forever Nana-nan Damacy (Hardfloor Remix) 25.00% Steins;Gate Suspicious Eyes 25.00% Scribblenauts Unlimited Hyphen Heights 25.00% The Binding of Isaac Sacrificial 25.00% Bar Oasis 2 Risa 25.00% Trails from Zero Arrest the Criminal 25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Chilly Area 25.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Rest in Peace 25.00% Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki Alternative Saga Rush Out! (Ys Seven) 20.00% DJ Hero Six Days (Remix Feat. Mos Def) vs Where It’s At – DJ Shadow vs Beck 20.00% Magic: The Gathering- Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013 Shandalar: The Wandering Plane 20.00% Trails from Zero Points and Lines 20.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Paxmaveiti (Ending Theme) – instrumental version 15.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter The Golden Garden 15.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Cozy Cabin 10.00% Half-Minute Hero The Hero Arrives Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 71 will be active until Tuesday September 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 71 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 71 is open until Tuesday September 21st at 10:00PM Pacific

