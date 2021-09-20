Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 71

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 69 Results
|60.00%
|Persona 4 Arena
|Seeker of Truth
|55.00%
|The Munchables
|Chocolate Dining
|50.00%
|Journey
|Nascence
|45.00%
|Street Fighter IV
|Theme of Rufus
|45.00%
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|Opening [Yasunori Mitsuda]
|35.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Get Over the Barrier Roaring Version
|35.00%
|Skullgirls
|Moonlit Melee
|35.00%
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
|Singapore Ambient [Part 2]
|35.00%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Rapids of Clear Autumn Water
|35.00%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Driftveil City
|35.00%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Battleground
|30.00%
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man Music: Main Theme HD
|30.00%
|Dyad
|Through the Darkest Corridors
|30.00%
|999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
|Tenary Game
|25.00%
|Katamari Forever
|Nana-nan Damacy (Hardfloor Remix)
|25.00%
|Steins;Gate
|Suspicious Eyes
|25.00%
|Scribblenauts Unlimited
|Hyphen Heights
|25.00%
|The Binding of Isaac
|Sacrificial
|25.00%
|Bar Oasis 2
|Risa
|25.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Arrest the Criminal
|20.00%
|DJ Hero
|Six Days (Remix Feat. Mos Def) vs Where It’s At – DJ Shadow vs Beck
|20.00%
|Magic: The Gathering- Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013
|Shandalar: The Wandering Plane
|20.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Points and Lines
|10.00%
|Half-Minute Hero
|The Hero Arrives
Group 70 Results
|60.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Party in the Clouds
|55.00%
|DJ Max Technika 2
|D2
|50.00%
|Legasista
|bgm_05
|50.00%
|Bastion
|Border Patrol
|45.00%
|Pokémon Black and White
|N Decisive Battle
|45.00%
|Radiant Historia
|Mechanical Kingdom
|45.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Crazy Chocobo [A- Shootie HG]
|45.00%
|To the Moon
|Everything’s Alright
|40.00%
|Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
|Another Side – Battle Version
|40.00%
|The Last Story
|The One Ruling Everything
|40.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Red Rock Pass Action
|40.00%
|Bar Oasis
|Uptown Boy
|35.00%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Radiant Garden
|35.00%
|PiCOPiCT
|Famicom Medley
|35.00%
|L.A. Noire
|Noire Clarinet
|35.00%
|Analogue: A Hate Story
|Mute (Mischief)
|30.00%
|Steins;Gate
|Explanation
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|New Bodhum
|25.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Chilly Area
|25.00%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Rest in Peace
|25.00%
|Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki Alternative Saga
|Rush Out! (Ys Seven)
|20.00%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Paxmaveiti (Ending Theme) – instrumental version
|15.00%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|The Golden Garden
|15.00%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Cozy Cabin
Newly Eliminated1
|40.91%
|Trails of Azure
|Descent of the Aions
|40.91%
|The 3rd Birthday
|Cloud of Aureolin [Mitsuto Suzuki]
|40.91%
|FTL
|Colonial (Explore)
|40.91%
|Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
|Boss Battle Theme
|40.91%
|Sound Shapes
|Spiral Staircase [Beck]
|40.91%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Longshot Launch
|40.91%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Yoshi Star Galaxy
|40.91%
|Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming
|Battle of THE 8 Grimoire [Yoshitaka Hirota]
|40.91%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Scorpion Casino
|40.91%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Dreaming
|40.91%
|Bar Oasis
|Timeless
|40.91%
|Katamari Forever
|Galactic SOUL
|40.91%
|Deadly Premonition
|The Woods and the Goddess
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 71 will be active until Tuesday September 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 71 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 71 is open until Tuesday September 21st at 10:00PM Pacific