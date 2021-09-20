Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 71

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 69 Results

60.00% Persona 4 Arena Seeker of Truth
55.00% The Munchables Chocolate Dining
50.00% Journey Nascence
45.00% Street Fighter IV Theme of Rufus
45.00% Kid Icarus: Uprising Opening [Yasunori Mitsuda]
35.00% Trails from Zero Get Over the Barrier Roaring Version
35.00% Skullgirls Moonlit Melee
35.00% Deus Ex: Human Revolution Singapore Ambient [Part 2]
35.00% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Rapids of Clear Autumn Water
35.00% Pokémon Black and White Driftveil City
35.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Battleground
30.00% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man Music: Main Theme HD
30.00% Dyad Through the Darkest Corridors
30.00% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Tenary Game
25.00% Katamari Forever Nana-nan Damacy (Hardfloor Remix)
25.00% Steins;Gate Suspicious Eyes
25.00% Scribblenauts Unlimited Hyphen Heights
25.00% The Binding of Isaac Sacrificial
25.00% Bar Oasis 2 Risa
25.00% Trails from Zero Arrest the Criminal
20.00% DJ Hero Six Days (Remix Feat. Mos Def) vs Where It’s At – DJ Shadow vs Beck
20.00% Magic: The Gathering- Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013 Shandalar: The Wandering Plane
20.00% Trails from Zero Points and Lines
10.00% Half-Minute Hero The Hero Arrives

Group 70 Results

60.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Party in the Clouds
55.00% DJ Max Technika 2 D2
50.00% Legasista bgm_05
50.00% Bastion Border Patrol
45.00% Pokémon Black and White N Decisive Battle
45.00% Radiant Historia Mechanical Kingdom
45.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Crazy Chocobo [A- Shootie HG]
45.00% To the Moon Everything’s Alright
40.00% Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Another Side – Battle Version
40.00% The Last Story The One Ruling Everything
40.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Red Rock Pass Action
40.00% Bar Oasis Uptown Boy
35.00% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Radiant Garden
35.00% PiCOPiCT Famicom Medley
35.00% L.A. Noire Noire Clarinet
35.00% Analogue: A Hate Story Mute (Mischief)
30.00% Steins;Gate Explanation
30.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 New Bodhum
25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Chilly Area
25.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Rest in Peace
25.00% Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki Alternative Saga Rush Out! (Ys Seven)
20.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Paxmaveiti (Ending Theme) – instrumental version
15.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter The Golden Garden
15.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Cozy Cabin

Newly Eliminated1

40.91% Trails of Azure Descent of the Aions
40.91% The 3rd Birthday Cloud of Aureolin [Mitsuto Suzuki]
40.91% FTL Colonial (Explore)
40.91% Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Boss Battle Theme
40.91% Sound Shapes Spiral Staircase [Beck]
40.91% Donkey Kong Country Returns Longshot Launch
40.91% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Yoshi Star Galaxy
40.91% Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Battle of THE 8 Grimoire [Yoshitaka Hirota]
40.91% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Scorpion Casino
40.91% Ys I & II Chronicles Dreaming
40.91% Bar Oasis Timeless
40.91% Katamari Forever Galactic SOUL
40.91% Deadly Premonition The Woods and the Goddess
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 71 will be active until Tuesday September 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 71 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 71 is open until Tuesday September 21st at 10:00PM Pacific