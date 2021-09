The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re going to dive into talking about the best Super Bowl out there. Being a Patriots fan myself, I’ll just smile and step out of the way and let everyone else talk… 😀

Bonus Prompt: Which Super Bowl pairing interested you the least?

Extra Bonus Prompt: Which Super Bowl made you the angriest?

