Werewolf 163: Dire Manor Day 2

April the surfer dude walked through the manor with a carefree attitude. “Whoah, check out this sconce! This corner table with Queen Anne’s legs is gnarly!” .

…Perhaps a little too carefree.

“Whoah, what was – Ahh!’ He yelped, but his team was already too far ahead to hear him…

April (The Chill Surfer Dude) has died. He was Vanilla Town!

Elsewhere….

Oh Kingsley, you won’t believe what they have in here- an aged tomahawk steak! It’s vintage!

Kingsley?

Oh, excuse me… who are you?

“Name’s Jones. Jaguar Jones.”

Sic Humor (Luigi!!) has died. He was Delilah the Sneakster Wolf.

Twilight shall be at 6:00 PM ET on September the 19th.

Game Board







Rules

This Werewolf setup puts a spin on our standard rules as teams will also be responsible for moving around a physical game board as a day action. Each team will have a base number of moves that can possibly be influenced as the game progresses. Players can move in cardinal directions, but not diagonally. Each board tile will have a corresponding number.

Of course, standard Werewolf rules also apply!

Town’s win condition is to eliminate the scum factions(s)

Wolves must outnumber town.

??? must ???

Please make at least 3 comments a day to keep the game moving, otherwise you may find yourself modkilled!!

Attack arguments not people, and remember this is just a game! The most important thing is to have fun and allow others to do the same. 🙂

Roleplays are not required but encouraged. It’s a spooky house, I’m sure you can think of something 😛

Roles

17 Guests (Vanilla Town)

1 Space investigator – can peek under a board tile every night 🙂

1 Jailkeeper

4 Business Associates (WOLVES!)

-Sneakster (Wolf may peak at an adjacent space as a night action)

-Trickster (May switch two game board times – 2 shot)

-Trapster (Roleblocker)

-Larry (Vanilla – just happy to be included)

1 – EMPTY VESSEL – You gaze into their eyes and see no light.

Players

Team Nook

Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus

Tiff Aching @tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus

Jam @JamMoritarty:disqus

Hayes @TheHayesCode:disqus

Raven’n’Rose @ravenampersand:disqus

Copywight @copywight:disqus

Team Link

MacCrocodile @MacCrocodile:disqus

Marlowe @marlowespade:disqus Vanilla Town

Narrowstrife @narrowstrife:disqus

Grumproro @Grumproro:disqus

Shinichiki @shinichiki:disqus

Wasp @unstoppablewasp:disqus

Team Koopa

Side Character @side_character:disqus

April @April_LKD:disqus Vanilla Town

Ralph @RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus

Emmelemm @emmelemm:disqus

Banner @bannerthief:disqus

Nate @NateTheLesser:disqus

Team Splat

Malthusc – @malthusc:disqus

Sic @sic_humor:disqus Sneakster Wolf

Hoho @hohodor:disqus

Cop @copontheedgeish:disqus

Smokey @disqus_76Ia43yyLD:disqus

Louie @louiebb:disqus

