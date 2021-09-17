Werewolf 163: Dire Manor Day 2

April the surfer dude walked through the manor with a carefree attitude. “Whoah, check out this sconce! This corner table with Queen Anne’s legs is gnarly!” .
…Perhaps a little too carefree.
“Whoah, what was – Ahh!’ He yelped, but his team was already too far ahead to hear him…
April (The Chill Surfer Dude) has died. He was Vanilla Town!
Elsewhere….
Oh Kingsley, you won’t believe what they have in here- an aged tomahawk steak! It’s vintage!
Kingsley?
Oh, excuse me… who are you?
“Name’s Jones. Jaguar Jones.”
Sic Humor (Luigi!!) has died. He was Delilah the Sneakster Wolf.
Twilight shall be at 6:00 PM ET on September the 19th.
This Werewolf setup puts a spin on our standard rules as teams will also be responsible for moving around a physical game board as a day action. Each team will have a base number of moves that can possibly be influenced as the game progresses. Players can move in cardinal directions, but not diagonally. Each board tile will have a corresponding number.
Of course, standard Werewolf rules also apply!
Town’s win condition is to eliminate the scum factions(s)
Wolves must outnumber town.
??? must ???
Please make at least 3 comments a day to keep the game moving, otherwise you may find yourself modkilled!!
Attack arguments not people, and remember this is just a game! The most important thing is to have fun and allow others to do the same. 🙂
Roleplays are not required but encouraged. It’s a spooky house, I’m sure you can think of something 😛
17 Guests (Vanilla Town)
1 Space investigator – can peek under a board tile every night 🙂
1 Jailkeeper
4 Business Associates (WOLVES!)
-Sneakster (Wolf may peak at an adjacent space as a night action)
-Trickster (May switch two game board times – 2 shot)
-Trapster (Roleblocker)
-Larry (Vanilla – just happy to be included)
1 – EMPTY VESSEL – You gaze into their eyes and see no light.
Team Nook
Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus
Tiff Aching @tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus
Jam @JamMoritarty:disqus
Hayes @TheHayesCode:disqus
Raven’n’Rose @ravenampersand:disqus
Copywight @copywight:disqus
Team Link
MacCrocodile @MacCrocodile:disqus
Marlowe @marlowespade:disqus Vanilla Town
Narrowstrife @narrowstrife:disqus
Grumproro @Grumproro:disqus
Shinichiki @shinichiki:disqus
Wasp @unstoppablewasp:disqus
Team Koopa
Side Character @side_character:disqus
April @April_LKD:disqus Vanilla Town
Ralph @RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus
Emmelemm @emmelemm:disqus
Banner @bannerthief:disqus
Nate @NateTheLesser:disqus
Team Splat
Malthusc – @malthusc:disqus
Sic @sic_humor:disqus Sneakster Wolf
Hoho @hohodor:disqus
Cop @copontheedgeish:disqus
Smokey @disqus_76Ia43yyLD:disqus
Louie @louiebb:disqus
