Friday New Music 9/17

It’s Friday! Exciting! There’s some new music too! For me it’s all about the new Bad Bad Hats album and the Mini Trees album out today. Plus a live album from The Beths that will probably be fun to check out.

Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else. Enjoy!:

— 2Cellos – Dedicated

— A Dying Planet – Where the Skies Are Grey

— Aaron Taos – Closure & Campari

— Abe Rounds – The Confidence To Make Mistakes EP

— Adia Victoria – A Southern Gothic

— Adna – Black Water

— Adrian Dzvuke – Phone Me When You’re Lonely

— The Album Leaf – One Day XX

— Alexa Rose – Headwaters

— Alexis Taylor (of Hot Chip) – Silence

— Alicia Walter – I Am Alicia

— Alisa Amador – Narratives

— Alkaline Trio – From Here to Infirmary (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ana Egge – Between Us

— Andrew Gold – Halloween Howls: Fun and Scary Music (Vinyl Release)

— Andy Mineo – Never Land II

— Apostolica – Haeretica Ecclesia

— Arcturus – Stars and Oblivion – The Complete Works 1991 – 2002

— Bad Bad Hats – Walkman

— Baligh Hamdi – Modal Instrumental Pop of 1970s Egypt

— Barney Bentall & Geoffrey Kelly – RanchWriters

— Bea Troxel – Gettin’ Where

— The Beths – Auckland, New Zealand, 2020

— Billy Idol – The Roadside EP

— Blue Lick – Hold On, Hold Fast

— The Blue Prison – The Blue Prison

— Blunt Bangs (feat. members of Black Kids and Woods) – Proper Smoker

— Blvck Hippie – If You Feel Alone at Parties

— Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985)

— Bogwife – A Passage Divine

— Boy Willows – Bangs EP

— Brainstorm – Wall Of Skulls

— Bren Holmes – Everything You Never Wanted

— Buena Vista Social Club – Buena Vista Social Club: 25th Anniversary Edition

— Buffalo Daughter – We Are the Times

— Caitlin Jemma – True Meaning

— Caleb Lee Hutchinson – Slot Machine Syndrome EP

— Candlebox – Wolves

— Carcass – Torn Arteries

— Carly Pearce – 29: Written In Stone

— carwash – soap water EP

— Charlie Crockett – Music City USA

— Charlotte Wessels – Tales From Six Feet Under

— The Cocktail Slippers – Shout It Out Loud

— COGAS – Unconscious Suns of the Reptile God

— Cold Beat – War Garden

— Colin Linden – bLOW

— Concrete Castles – Wish I Missed You

— Cory Henry – Best Of Me

— Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 Vs. 1

— D.D. Verni & The Cadillac Band – Let’s Rattle

— Dan Berkson – Dialogues

— Daughtry – Dearly Beloved

— Dead Sara – Ain’t It Tragic

— Dehd – Flower of Devotion Remixed

— The Delevantes – A Thousand Turns

— Deviates – Holding Out

— DijahSB – Tasty Raps Vol. 1 EP

— Don Broco – Amazing Things

— Drowning Pool – Sinner (Vinyl Reissue)

— Edge of Paradise – The Unknown

— Employed to Serve – Conquering

— Eric Krasno – Always

— Existentia – Calculating Failure EP

— The Felice Brothers – From Dreams to Dust

— Field Guides – Make Peace With That

— Ghostheart Nebula – Ascension

— Ginger Minj – Double Wide Diva

— Gleaming Spires – Songs of the Spires (Reissue)

— Gleaming Spires – Walk on Well Lighted Streets (Reissue)

— Gleaming Spires – Welcoming a New Ice Age (Reissue)

— Goatfather – Monster Truck

— Gordie MacKeeman – Folk for Little Folk Vol. 1

— Gregory Ackerman – Still Waiting Still

— H3000 (feat. Luke Steele) – H3000

— Hailey Whitters & ERNEST – COUNTRYPOLITAN

— Half String – A Fascination with Heights (Vinyl Reissue)

— Hannah Georgas – All That Emotion (Acoustic) EP

— Henrik Lindstrand – Reimagined

— Herb Alpert – Catch The Wind

— Hexen – State of Insurgency (Reissue)

— Holly Childs & Gediminas Žygus – Gnarled Roots

— Holy Death Trio – Introducing…

— Insomnium – Argent Moon EP

— Iron Lizards – Hungry for Action

— James Hersey – Fiction

— James Vincent McMorrow – Grapefruit Season

— January Jane – Your Drug EP

— Jared James Nichols – Shadow Dancer EP

— Jeff Tuohy – Hudson Delta

— Jimmie Vaughan – The Jimmie Vaughan Story

— Jonah Rosenberg’s Fabulous Trio – The Bulbous and The Budding

— Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life

— José González – Local Valley

— K, Le Maestro – Whip Music

— KADABRA – Ultra

— Kara Marni – State of Mine EP

— Killer Workout – Direct To Video

— Kirby Brown – Break Into Blossom

— Kyle Dion – SASSY

— Larkin Poe & Nu Deco Ensemble – Paint the Roses: Live in Concert

— Lehnen – Negative Space

— LILHUDDY – Teenage Heartbreak

— Lil Nas X – Montero

— Lindsey Buckingham – Lindsey Buckingham

— Little Thief – Under The Patio

— Liz Lawrence – The Avalanche

— Lizzie Loveless (Lizzie Lieberson of TEEN) – You Don’t Know

— Low Hummer – Modern Tricks For Living

— Lucy Deakin – in your head i’m probably crying EP

— LURK – Around the Sun

— Luton – Eden

— Lydia Hol – Some Dreamers of the Golden Dream

— Makoto Kubota & The Sunset Gang – Sunset Gang (Reissue)

— Manfrea – Noire

— Marcus Atom – Love vs. War

— Marianne Faithfull – Marianne Faithfull: The Montreux Years

— Melissa Etheridge – One Way Out

— The Miami Dolphins – New and Improv’d

— Mild High Club – Going Going Gone

— Mini Trees – Always In Motion

— Modern Woman – Dogs Fighting In My Dream EP

— Mono – Pilgrimage of the Soul

— Muddy Waters – Muddy Waters: The Montreux Years

— Nancy Sinatra – Boots (Reissue)

— NarreN – Aura

— Nate Smith – Kinfolk 2: See The Birds

— NCT 127 – Sticker

— Nick Lowe – The Convincer (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Nick Lowe – The Old Magic (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nihilocereos – Self Destroy EP

— Nik Freitas – Searching For Device EP

— Noah Kahan – I Was / I Am

— No Thee No Ess – Dimmer Switch

— Onipa – Tapes Of Utopia

— Only The Strong – Fractured EP

— Oversense – Egomania

— Ozzy Osbourne – No More Tears (Deluxe Edition)

— Patrick Droney – State Of The Heart

— Phil Stiles – The Anchorhold

— Pieces – 1A

— The Plot In You – Swan Song

— Plum Green – Somnambulistic

— Porij – Baby Face EP

— Rage – Resurrection Day

— The Raven Age – Exile

— RAY BLK – Access Denied

— Real Friends – Torn In Two EP

— Right On, Kid – Life is A Movie

— Rod Gator – For Louisiana

— Ronnie Wood and the Ronnie Wood Band – Mr. Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed Live At The Royal Albert Hall

— RP Boo – Established!

— Saturnian Mist – Shamatanic

— Scenic – Incident at Cima (Vinyl Reissue)

— Scotty McCreery – Same Truck

— Sevyn Streeter – Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz

— Sideline – Ups, Downs and Name Towns

— Smoke Bellow – Open For Business

— Somebody’s Child – Staying Sane EP

— Sonny Vincent – Snake Pit Therapy

— Spearmint – Holland Park

— Spiritbox – Eternal Blue

— Starlight Run – Live at the Patchogue Theatre

— Stokely – Sankofa

— sUb_modU – Descent to the Centre

— Sweet Nobody – We’re Trying Our Best

— Tales of the Old – The Book of Chaos

— Thrice – Horizons/East

— Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber – Jesus Christ Superstar (50th Anniversary Edition)

— The Troops Of Doom – The Absence Of Light

— UMAN – Chaleur Humaine (Reissue)

— VanJess – Homegrown EP (Deluxe Edition)

— Vincent Guaraldi – It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Vinyl Reissue)

— Without God – Siberian Tunes: Purple Clouds

— Written By Wolves – The Collab Project EP

— You, Me, And Everyone We Know – Something Heavy

— Yvette – How the Garden Grows

