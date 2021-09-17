Friday New Music 9/17

It’s Friday! Exciting! There’s some new music too! For me it’s all about the new Bad Bad Hats album and the Mini Trees album out today. Plus a live album from The Beths that will probably be fun to check out.
Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else. Enjoy!:
— 2Cellos – Dedicated
— A Dying Planet – Where the Skies Are Grey
— Aaron Taos – Closure & Campari
— Abe Rounds – The Confidence To Make Mistakes EP
— Adia Victoria – A Southern Gothic
— Adna – Black Water
— Adrian Dzvuke – Phone Me When You’re Lonely
— The Album Leaf – One Day XX
— Alexa Rose – Headwaters
— Alexis Taylor (of Hot Chip) – Silence
— Alicia Walter – I Am Alicia
— Alisa Amador – Narratives
— Alkaline Trio – From Here to Infirmary (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ana Egge – Between Us
— Andrew Gold – Halloween Howls: Fun and Scary Music (Vinyl Release)
— Andy Mineo – Never Land II
— Apostolica – Haeretica Ecclesia
— Arcturus – Stars and Oblivion – The Complete Works 1991 – 2002
— Bad Bad Hats – Walkman
— Baligh Hamdi – Modal Instrumental Pop of 1970s Egypt
— Barney Bentall & Geoffrey Kelly – RanchWriters
— Bea Troxel – Gettin’ Where
— The Beths – Auckland, New Zealand, 2020
— Billy Idol – The Roadside EP
— Blue Lick – Hold On, Hold Fast
— The Blue Prison – The Blue Prison
— Blunt Bangs (feat. members of Black Kids and Woods) – Proper Smoker
— Blvck Hippie – If You Feel Alone at Parties
— Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985)
— Bogwife – A Passage Divine
— Boy Willows – Bangs EP
— Brainstorm – Wall Of Skulls
— Bren Holmes – Everything You Never Wanted
— Buena Vista Social Club – Buena Vista Social Club: 25th Anniversary Edition
— Buffalo Daughter – We Are the Times
— Caitlin Jemma – True Meaning
— Caleb Lee Hutchinson – Slot Machine Syndrome EP
— Candlebox – Wolves
— Carcass – Torn Arteries
— Carly Pearce – 29: Written In Stone
— carwash – soap water EP
— Charlie Crockett – Music City USA
— Charlotte Wessels – Tales From Six Feet Under
— The Cocktail Slippers – Shout It Out Loud
— COGAS – Unconscious Suns of the Reptile God
— Cold Beat – War Garden
— Colin Linden – bLOW
— Concrete Castles – Wish I Missed You
— Cory Henry – Best Of Me
— Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 Vs. 1
— D.D. Verni & The Cadillac Band – Let’s Rattle
— Dan Berkson – Dialogues
— Daughtry – Dearly Beloved
— Dead Sara – Ain’t It Tragic
— Dehd – Flower of Devotion Remixed
— The Delevantes – A Thousand Turns
— Deviates – Holding Out
— DijahSB – Tasty Raps Vol. 1 EP
— Don Broco – Amazing Things
— Drowning Pool – Sinner (Vinyl Reissue)
— Edge of Paradise – The Unknown
— Employed to Serve – Conquering
— Eric Krasno – Always
— Existentia – Calculating Failure EP
— The Felice Brothers – From Dreams to Dust
— Field Guides – Make Peace With That
— Ghostheart Nebula – Ascension
— Ginger Minj – Double Wide Diva
— Gleaming Spires – Songs of the Spires (Reissue)
— Gleaming Spires – Walk on Well Lighted Streets (Reissue)
— Gleaming Spires – Welcoming a New Ice Age (Reissue)
— Goatfather – Monster Truck
— Gordie MacKeeman – Folk for Little Folk Vol. 1
— Gregory Ackerman – Still Waiting Still
— H3000 (feat. Luke Steele) – H3000
— Hailey Whitters & ERNEST – COUNTRYPOLITAN
— Half String – A Fascination with Heights (Vinyl Reissue)
— Hannah Georgas – All That Emotion (Acoustic) EP
— Henrik Lindstrand – Reimagined
— Herb Alpert – Catch The Wind
— Hexen – State of Insurgency (Reissue)
— Holly Childs & Gediminas Žygus – Gnarled Roots
— Holy Death Trio – Introducing…
— Insomnium – Argent Moon EP
— Iron Lizards – Hungry for Action
— James Hersey – Fiction
— James Vincent McMorrow – Grapefruit Season
— January Jane – Your Drug EP
— Jared James Nichols – Shadow Dancer EP
— Jeff Tuohy – Hudson Delta
— Jimmie Vaughan – The Jimmie Vaughan Story
— Jonah Rosenberg’s Fabulous Trio – The Bulbous and The Budding
— Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life
— José González – Local Valley
— K, Le Maestro – Whip Music
— KADABRA – Ultra
— Kara Marni – State of Mine EP
— Killer Workout – Direct To Video
— Kirby Brown – Break Into Blossom
— Kyle Dion – SASSY
— Larkin Poe & Nu Deco Ensemble – Paint the Roses: Live in Concert
— Lehnen – Negative Space
— LILHUDDY – Teenage Heartbreak
— Lil Nas X – Montero
— Lindsey Buckingham – Lindsey Buckingham
— Little Thief – Under The Patio
— Liz Lawrence – The Avalanche
— Lizzie Loveless (Lizzie Lieberson of TEEN) – You Don’t Know
— Low Hummer – Modern Tricks For Living
— Lucy Deakin – in your head i’m probably crying EP
— LURK – Around the Sun
— Luton – Eden
— Lydia Hol – Some Dreamers of the Golden Dream
— Makoto Kubota & The Sunset Gang – Sunset Gang (Reissue)
— Manfrea – Noire
— Marcus Atom – Love vs. War
— Marianne Faithfull – Marianne Faithfull: The Montreux Years
— Melissa Etheridge – One Way Out
— The Miami Dolphins – New and Improv’d
— Mild High Club – Going Going Gone
— Mini Trees – Always In Motion
— Modern Woman – Dogs Fighting In My Dream EP
— Mono – Pilgrimage of the Soul
— Muddy Waters – Muddy Waters: The Montreux Years
— Nancy Sinatra – Boots (Reissue)
— NarreN – Aura
— Nate Smith – Kinfolk 2: See The Birds
— NCT 127 – Sticker
— Nick Lowe – The Convincer (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Nick Lowe – The Old Magic (Vinyl Reissue)
— Nihilocereos – Self Destroy EP
— Nik Freitas – Searching For Device EP
— Noah Kahan – I Was / I Am
— No Thee No Ess – Dimmer Switch
— Onipa – Tapes Of Utopia
— Only The Strong – Fractured EP
— Oversense – Egomania
— Ozzy Osbourne – No More Tears (Deluxe Edition)
— Patrick Droney – State Of The Heart
— Phil Stiles – The Anchorhold
— Pieces – 1A
— The Plot In You – Swan Song
— Plum Green – Somnambulistic
— Porij – Baby Face EP
— Rage – Resurrection Day
— The Raven Age – Exile
— RAY BLK – Access Denied
— Real Friends – Torn In Two EP
— Right On, Kid – Life is A Movie
— Rod Gator – For Louisiana
— Ronnie Wood and the Ronnie Wood Band – Mr. Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed Live At The Royal Albert Hall
— RP Boo – Established!
— Saturnian Mist – Shamatanic
— Scenic – Incident at Cima (Vinyl Reissue)
— Scotty McCreery – Same Truck
— Sevyn Streeter – Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz
— Sideline – Ups, Downs and Name Towns
— Smoke Bellow – Open For Business
— Somebody’s Child – Staying Sane EP
— Sonny Vincent – Snake Pit Therapy
— Spearmint – Holland Park
— Spiritbox – Eternal Blue
— Starlight Run – Live at the Patchogue Theatre
— Stokely – Sankofa
— sUb_modU – Descent to the Centre
— Sweet Nobody – We’re Trying Our Best
— Tales of the Old – The Book of Chaos
— Thrice – Horizons/East
— Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber – Jesus Christ Superstar (50th Anniversary Edition)
— The Troops Of Doom – The Absence Of Light
— UMAN – Chaleur Humaine (Reissue)
— VanJess – Homegrown EP (Deluxe Edition)
— Vincent Guaraldi – It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Vinyl Reissue)
— Without God – Siberian Tunes: Purple Clouds
— Written By Wolves – The Collab Project EP
— You, Me, And Everyone We Know – Something Heavy
— Yvette – How the Garden Grows