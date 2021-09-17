30 Day Sports Challenge Day 17: Your Favorite Venue

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re shifting gears a bit to talk about where sports are played! Oh, there can be a real love/hate relationship with the venues but to start off with, we want to know what your favorite venue is and why.

Bonus Prompt: What’s the venue you hate the most that you’ve been to?

Extra Bonus prompt: What’s your dream venue to still visit that you haven’t yet?

