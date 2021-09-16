The Day Thread Is Horsing Around (9/16/21)

Horses have five natural gaits:

Walking: a four-beat gait where each foot hits the ground independently.

Trotting: a two-beat diagonal gait where the horse’s legs work in paired diagonals.

Cantering: a three-beat gait where one pair of feet strikes the ground simultaneously and the other two feet land independently.

Galloping: a four-beat gait in which the two hind feet land independently, and then the two front feet land independently.

Backing: When a horse backs up naturally, it’s a two-beat diagonal gait (kind of like a backwards trot).

It wasn’t until the 1870s, when British photographer Eadweard Muybridge “froze” the movements of a horse in a series of photographs of different gaits, that we were able to identify the distinctive pattern of each gait, even the faster ones.

Few horse breeds actually have more than four natural gaits. An exception is the Icelandic Horse, which comes with five natural, unique gaits: the walk, the trot, the canter, the tölt, and the flying pace. What’s a tölt? This, apparently:

Have a great day, Avocados! Don’t try to tölt on your own!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...