The Day Thread Is Horsing Around (9/16/21)

Horses have five natural gaits:
It wasn’t until the 1870s, when British photographer Eadweard Muybridge “froze” the movements of a horse in a series of photographs of different gaits, that we were able to identify the distinctive pattern of each gait, even the faster ones.
Few horse breeds actually have more than four natural gaits. An exception is the Icelandic Horse, which comes with five natural, unique gaits: the walk, the trot, the canter, the tölt, and the flying pace. What’s a tölt? This, apparently:
Have a great day, Avocados! Don’t try to tölt on your own!
You must be logged in to post a comment.