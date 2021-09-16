Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Sept. 16

Today’s contestants are:

Keisha, a senior retail research analyst, was in a steelpan orchestra;

Emily, a medical school director of admissions, buys her father an annual subscription to an online trivia league ; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, dropped a foul ball on TV. Matt is a 21-day champ with winnings of $740,001.

Matt dropped to $0 after missing DD1 and ended round one in the red. But he quickly took the lead in DJ, doubled on DD2 and was on his way again, entering FJ at $30,400 vs. $11,800 for Emily and $5,800 for Keisha.

DD1 – $800 – MOTORCYCLES – On a motorcycle, it’s a flip-out lever on the side used to spin the engine & not an online money raiser (Matt lost $5,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $800 – LET’S VISIT CENTRAL EUROPE – The German town of Baden-Baden is in the northwest corner of this wooded region (Matt doubled to $21,200 vs. $7,000 for Emily.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE FIRST NAME THEIR MOM CHOSE – Frontiersman Kit Carson & actor Kit Harington (Matt won $2,000 from his total of $27,200 vs. $10,200 for Emily.)

FJ – THE 21ST CENTURY – In 2009 this 11-year-old started posting on BBC’s Urdu language website under the screen name Gul Makai

Everyone was correct on FJ. Matt added $5,000 to win with $35,400 for a 22-day total of $775,401.

Wagering strategy: Matt’s DD betting approach was perfect, going all-in on DD1, which still only left him slightly behind when he missed. On DD2, he bet it all again on a second-row clue to open up daylight, then was more careful on DD3 to not put the runaway in danger.

That’s before our time: In the category about Muhammad Ali, no one knew the boxer he regained the title from after losing it seven months earlier (Leon Spinks) or Ali’s greatest rival with whom he had a legendary three-fight series (Joe Frazier).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is kickstarter? DD2 – What is the Black Forest? DD3 – What is Christopher? FJ – Who is Malala?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...