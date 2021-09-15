Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 15

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Nick!, a social studies teacher, bonded with his sister over The Cure;

Maureen, a research associate, was the inspiration for “Moperdy!”; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, has spent a lot of time at museums. Matt is a 20-day champ with winnings of $678,801.

Matt faced competition from Maureen in round one, but the champ came out on fire in DJ and crushed his opposition, entering FJ at $41,200 vs. $8,000 for Nick and $7,600 for Maureen.

DD1 – $600 – NOVELS – “Marko Ramius of the Soviet Navy was dressed for the Arctic conditions normal to the…submarine base” in this book (Matt doubled to $10,800.)

DD2 – $1,600 – ACROSS THE USA – This river flows through Richmond, Virginia as well as a historic colonial settlement that bears its name (Matt won $6,000 from his score of $14,800 vs. $7,200 for Maureen.)

DD3 – $2,000 – FAMOUS FAMILIES – The first 3 doctors who worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota all had this last name (Matt won $4,000 from his total of $26,400 vs. $7,200 for Maureen.)

FJ – AUTHORS – In addition to knowing many languages & making up his own, he also taught language at the Universities of Leeds & Oxford

Matt and Maureen were correct on FJ. Matt added $20,000 to win with $61,200 for a 21-day total of $740,001.

Vocabulary vexations: I suspect there might have been a stopdown after Matt responded to a clue for a French word meaning “indifferent or nonchalant” with “insoucant” and no one picked up the rebound with “insouciant”.

Judging the judges: For a clue about a circus family, it sure sounded to me like Matt said “Ring-a-ling” instead of Ringling, but the judges accepted it.

Production note: They came back from the final commercial break with an unusual shot of the contestants, with Richards talking about the scores and the “interesting position” the leader is in. Odd.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Hunt for Red October”? DD2 – What is the James River? DD3 – What is Mayo? FJ – Who was Tolkien?

