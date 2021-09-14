It’s Tuesday’s Politics thread.

And I’m tired of coming up with pithy titles. So here we are.

Larry Elder walking on the path TRE45ON laid for him. Welcome to every election for the rest of forever. Thanks media!

Before there are any results from the recall, Elder’s campaign is promoting a petition “demanding a special session of the California legislature to investigate and ameliorate the twisted results of this 2021 Recall Election of Governor Gavin Newsom." https://t.co/LYBMZF0zBO — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 14, 2021

The Economist pulled its collective head out of its ass, took a good look around, and came up with this SHOCKING piece of information:

And we’ve been talking about this all evening, might as well bring it into today:

On that note….do your thing folks. Be kind and be patient, especially with yourself. No threatening Mayor McSquirrell or anybody else. I’m on the road today, and I will turn this car right around and go back home if you don’t behave (no I won’t, I’m traveling for work). So…..find a mess and clean it up.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...