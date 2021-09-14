Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (9/14)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

Podcasts have become a very important component of the movie watching experience for me. It’s where I get a lot of my recommendations. If the hosts can contextualize the film and elaborate on why they love it or why they think a movie is worth watching, I’m very likely to check it out. The Flop House Podcast, for example, was for years one of the ways I’d discover interesting films. There are the recommendations at the end of the show, of course. But sometimes the discussion on the “flop” films make them sound so interesting that I have to check it out.

One such film was the Katherine Heigl aborted franchise starter, One For The Money. It’s a movie that I, like audiences around the world, would probably have dismissed out of hand because the ad campaign made it look so bland and unremarkable.

Then the Flop House tore into it. By lightly making fun of the film, I realized I rather enjoyed the premise. That Katherine Heigl was someone who was looking for steady job and stumbles into bounty hunting. She has to learn the basics, then has to get herself out of trouble when it turns out she’s in way over her head.

Look, it’s not a hidden classic, but I found it breezy enough. I quite enjoyed One For The Money. It’s probably the most likable I’ve ever found Katherine Heigl. When my wife and I finished watching it, she commented, “Why doesn’t she do more movies like this?”

Other flops that I found interesting enough to look up were Bullet To the Head, Dream House, Jonah Hex, The Three Musketeers, and Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. Admittedly, a lot of it was when the Original Peaches found a performance so crazy that it became intriguing. Such as when Orlando Bloom shows up in The Three Musketeers as some sort of “rock and roll vampire.”

Today’s bonus prompt: what are your favorite movie podcasts? What movies have you discovered because of podcasts?

Next week: embarassing times to cry

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...