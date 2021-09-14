30 Day Sports Challenge Day 14: Favorite Olympic Sport

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re talking about the Olympics! The most recent iteration of it has been problematic on a lot of levels and the whole thing has a lot of problems in general, which we totally get and agree on a great number of points about. But today, we want to talk about what your favorite Olympic event is and why. Was it something shared with someone as a child? An event that you participate in yourself? Or just something that moves you because of its athleticism, beauty, and more?

Bonus prompt: Which sport would you want to see added to the Olympics, summer or winter?

