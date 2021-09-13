The Met Gala Live Thread

The theme for this year’s Met gala is a celebration of American fashion, so look out for plenty of star-spangled style throughout the evening. “American Independence” is listed as the official dress code, and this can mean anything from splashy, red-white-and-blue looks, to more discreet wears that are made here in the U.S. This year’s notable cochairs, meanwhile, include the Gen Z superstars Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman—so expect to see them make a cameo on the carpet and livestream, too. Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will also serve as the honorary chairs.

The Met Gala can be watched on:

E!

Vogue’s Website

Vogue’s Twitter

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...