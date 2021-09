Joy to the world, we’re back in school!

Welcome to “Dark Sarcasm in the Classroom,” where people from a wide variety of perspectives about the educational systems come to talk about things. Feel free to comment if you are an educator, a student, a parent, or any other interested party. Some of us have been in classrooms for a few weeks, some are just starting out. Good luck and good health to all of us.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...