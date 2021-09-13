Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 66

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 64 Results

Spoiler 68.42% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Temporal Tower 57.89% Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Music for the Sadness of Xion 52.63% Nayuta no Kiseki Lost Heaven 47.37% Bayonetta Fly Me to the Moon (Climax Mix) 47.37% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Don’t Ever Forget… 47.37% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle It’s Kill or Be Killed 42.11% Trails from Zero Schwarz Auction 36.84% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Deep in Mountain & Valley [B] [Azusa Chiba] 36.84% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Seasonal Beauties [A] [Noriyuki Kamikura] 36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Frosty Wheel 36.84% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Twilight 36.84% Deadly Premonition Life is Beautiful 31.58% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_REBIRTHIA=PROTOCOL/. 31.58% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Day Travel 31.58% Mass Effect 3 I’m Proud of You 31.58% Minecraft Jukebox – Ward 31.58% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Town of Mist (Misthallery, Night) 31.58% Marble Saga Kororinpa Exciting 31.58% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Santa Destroy 26.32% Trails from Zero Stand Up Battle Formation Again! 26.32% Trails from Zero On the Green Road 21.05% Sonic Generations Seaside Hill Classic 15.79% Splosion Man Experimental Catastrophe 10.53% Mass Effect 2 What The Future Holds [collapse]

Group 65 Results

Spoiler 73.68% Persona 4 Golden I’ll Face Myself [P4G Boss Theme] 68.42% NieR Song of the Ancients ~ Fate 52.63% Gravity Rush Bloody Claws 47.37% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Lor Starcutter 47.37% Donkey Kong Country Returns Vine Valley 47.37% Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood? Tower of Ice 42.11% Ys I & II Chronicles Tension 42.11% Bar Oasis 1.5 Good Girl 42.11% Sonic Colors Aquarium Park Act 3 36.84% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Deep in Mountain & Valley [A] [Azusa Chiba] 36.84% Mass Effect 2 The Illusive Man 36.84% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Quartet of Multiple Futures [Katsuhiro Hayashi] 31.58% Final Fantasy XIV Answers 31.58% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Candy Kingdom Overworld 26.32% Diablo III Incantation 26.32% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Dark Manor 26.32% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Lubba 21.05% Zeno Clash Forest of Insanity 21.05% Final Fantasy XIV The Twin Faces of Fate – The Theme of Ul’dah 15.79% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend Two-Faced Lovers [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [wowaka] 10.53% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Blue Bloom 10.53% Fallout: New Vegas New Vegas Valley 10.53% Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Ice Attack 10.53% Portal 2 You Know Her? [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 66 will be active until Tuesday September 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 67 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 66 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 66 is open until Tuesday September 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

