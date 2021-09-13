Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 66

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 64 Results

68.42% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Temporal Tower
57.89% Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Music for the Sadness of Xion
52.63% Nayuta no Kiseki Lost Heaven
47.37% Bayonetta Fly Me to the Moon (Climax Mix)
47.37% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Don’t Ever Forget…
47.37% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle It’s Kill or Be Killed
42.11% Trails from Zero Schwarz Auction
36.84% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Deep in Mountain & Valley [B] [Azusa Chiba]
36.84% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Seasonal Beauties [A] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Frosty Wheel
36.84% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Twilight
36.84% Deadly Premonition Life is Beautiful
31.58% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_REBIRTHIA=PROTOCOL/.
31.58% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Day Travel
31.58% Mass Effect 3 I’m Proud of You
31.58% Minecraft Jukebox – Ward
31.58% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Town of Mist (Misthallery, Night)
31.58% Marble Saga Kororinpa Exciting
31.58% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Santa Destroy
26.32% Trails from Zero Stand Up Battle Formation Again!
26.32% Trails from Zero On the Green Road
21.05% Sonic Generations Seaside Hill Classic
15.79% Splosion Man Experimental Catastrophe
10.53% Mass Effect 2 What The Future Holds

Group 65 Results

73.68% Persona 4 Golden I’ll Face Myself [P4G Boss Theme]
68.42% NieR Song of the Ancients ~ Fate
52.63% Gravity Rush Bloody Claws
47.37% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Lor Starcutter
47.37% Donkey Kong Country Returns Vine Valley
47.37% Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood? Tower of Ice
42.11% Ys I & II Chronicles Tension
42.11% Bar Oasis 1.5 Good Girl
42.11% Sonic Colors Aquarium Park Act 3
36.84% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Deep in Mountain & Valley [A] [Azusa Chiba]
36.84% Mass Effect 2 The Illusive Man
36.84% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Quartet of Multiple Futures [Katsuhiro Hayashi]
31.58% Final Fantasy XIV Answers
31.58% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Candy Kingdom Overworld
26.32% Diablo III Incantation
26.32% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Dark Manor
26.32% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Lubba
21.05% Zeno Clash Forest of Insanity
21.05% Final Fantasy XIV The Twin Faces of Fate – The Theme of Ul’dah
15.79% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend Two-Faced Lovers [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [wowaka]
10.53% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Blue Bloom
10.53% Fallout: New Vegas New Vegas Valley
10.53% Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Ice Attack
10.53% Portal 2 You Know Her?

Newly Eliminated1

40.00% Silent Hill: Book of Memories Love Psalm
40.00% FTL Mantis (Explore)
40.00% Shatter Aurora
40.00% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel METHOD_HYMMELI/.
40.00% Portal 2 The Friendly Faith Plate
40.00% Mass Effect 2 Suicide Mission
40.00% Fighting is Magic Twilight Sparkle Stage Theme
40.00% Ciel Nosurge Ra Ciel Fuser
40.00% Final Fantasy XIII The Vestige
40.00% DJ Hero 2 Groove Is in the Heart vs Le Freak – Deee-Lite vs Chic
40.00% Dear Esther I Have Begun My Ascent
40.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic Main Theme
40.00% MadWorld Survival [S.O.U.L. Purpose]
40.00% Sengoku Basara: Samurai Heroes Ieyasu Tokugawa’s Theme [Rei Kondoh]
40.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Air Rally
40.00% Portal 2 Bombs for Throwing At You
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 66 will be active until Tuesday September 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 67 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 66 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 66 is open until Tuesday September 14th at 10:00PM Pacific