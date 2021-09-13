Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 66

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 64 Results
|68.42%
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Temporal Tower
|57.89%
|Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
|Music for the Sadness of Xion
|52.63%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Lost Heaven
|47.37%
|Bayonetta
|Fly Me to the Moon (Climax Mix)
|47.37%
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Don’t Ever Forget…
|47.37%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|It’s Kill or Be Killed
|42.11%
|Trails from Zero
|Schwarz Auction
|36.84%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Deep in Mountain & Valley [B] [Azusa Chiba]
|36.84%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Seasonal Beauties [A] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|36.84%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Frosty Wheel
|36.84%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Twilight
|36.84%
|Deadly Premonition
|Life is Beautiful
|31.58%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_REBIRTHIA=PROTOCOL/.
|31.58%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Day Travel
|31.58%
|Mass Effect 3
|I’m Proud of You
|31.58%
|Minecraft
|Jukebox – Ward
|31.58%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Town of Mist (Misthallery, Night)
|31.58%
|Marble Saga Kororinpa
|Exciting
|31.58%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Santa Destroy
|26.32%
|Trails from Zero
|Stand Up Battle Formation Again!
|26.32%
|Trails from Zero
|On the Green Road
|21.05%
|Sonic Generations
|Seaside Hill Classic
|15.79%
|Splosion Man
|Experimental Catastrophe
|10.53%
|Mass Effect 2
|What The Future Holds
Group 65 Results
|73.68%
|Persona 4 Golden
|I’ll Face Myself [P4G Boss Theme]
|68.42%
|NieR
|Song of the Ancients ~ Fate
|52.63%
|Gravity Rush
|Bloody Claws
|47.37%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Lor Starcutter
|47.37%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Vine Valley
|47.37%
|Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood?
|Tower of Ice
|42.11%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Tension
|42.11%
|Bar Oasis 1.5
|Good Girl
|42.11%
|Sonic Colors
|Aquarium Park Act 3
|36.84%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Deep in Mountain & Valley [A] [Azusa Chiba]
|36.84%
|Mass Effect 2
|The Illusive Man
|36.84%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Quartet of Multiple Futures [Katsuhiro Hayashi]
|31.58%
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Answers
|31.58%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Candy Kingdom Overworld
|26.32%
|Diablo III
|Incantation
|26.32%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Dark Manor
|26.32%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Lubba
|21.05%
|Zeno Clash
|Forest of Insanity
|21.05%
|Final Fantasy XIV
|The Twin Faces of Fate – The Theme of Ul’dah
|15.79%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend
|Two-Faced Lovers [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [wowaka]
|10.53%
|BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
|Blue Bloom
|10.53%
|Fallout: New Vegas
|New Vegas Valley
|10.53%
|Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
|Ice Attack
|10.53%
|Portal 2
|You Know Her?
Newly Eliminated1
|40.00%
|Silent Hill: Book of Memories
|Love Psalm
|40.00%
|FTL
|Mantis (Explore)
|40.00%
|Shatter
|Aurora
|40.00%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|METHOD_HYMMELI/.
|40.00%
|Portal 2
|The Friendly Faith Plate
|40.00%
|Mass Effect 2
|Suicide Mission
|40.00%
|Fighting is Magic
|Twilight Sparkle Stage Theme
|40.00%
|Ciel Nosurge
|Ra Ciel Fuser
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Vestige
|40.00%
|DJ Hero 2
|Groove Is in the Heart vs Le Freak – Deee-Lite vs Chic
|40.00%
|Dear Esther
|I Have Begun My Ascent
|40.00%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Main Theme
|40.00%
|MadWorld
|Survival [S.O.U.L. Purpose]
|40.00%
|Sengoku Basara: Samurai Heroes
|Ieyasu Tokugawa’s Theme [Rei Kondoh]
|40.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Air Rally
|40.00%
|Portal 2
|Bombs for Throwing At You
|36.84%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Deadly Premonition
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Mass Effect 2
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Mass Effect 3
|Minecraft
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Marble Saga Kororinpa
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Trails from Zero
|Trails from Zero
|Diablo III
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Sonic Generations
|Zeno Clash
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Splosion Man
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend
|Mass Effect 2
|BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
|Portal 2
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 66 will be active until Tuesday September 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 67 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 66 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 66 is open until Tuesday September 14th at 10:00PM Pacific