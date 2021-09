Today’s the 20th anniversary of the last ‘normal’ day before America went insane.

I’d rather remember that anniversary than tomorrow’s.

Keep your chins up, politicadoes! Garrison-Owens is a no-go zone. As the kids are back in school, please drive slowly through hog poggling zones.

Tomorrow, RoRo begins her sporting career with 2-year old soccer camp. Can’t wait to see a bunch of toddlers repeatedly reminded that they can’t touch the ball!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...