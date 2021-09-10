30 Day Sports Challenge Day 10: Your Sport

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re all about what we actually play ourselves. Or rather, y’all because my sport-playing days are long done and I’m just a happy observer now. What’s the sport that you love to play the most and get out there into the mix to play?

Bonus prompt: Which sport did you want to play as a kid but were either kept from it by your parents or just couldn’t get yourself into it for other reasons?

