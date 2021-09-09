Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: You can take one show from the 80s and make a “next generation” revival for it. Which one do you choose?

Coming this week:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH, 2021:

All The Queen’s Men Series Premiere (BET+)

American Ninja Warrior Junior Season Premiere (Peacock)

Blood Brothers: Malcom X & Muhammed Ali (Netflix)

Frogger Series Premiere (Peacock)

It Couldn’t Happen Here (Sundance)

Kin Series Premiere (AMC+)

Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 (TLC)

LuLa Rich Series Premiere (Amazon)

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Amazon)

No Responders Left Behind (Discovery+)

The Women And The Murderer (Netflix)

Top Chef Family Style Series Premiere (Peacock)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10TH, 2021:

Bury The Past (LMN)

Come From Away (Apple TV+)

Detainee 001 (Showtime)

Firedrake The Dragon (Netflix)

Ilana Glazer Presents Comedy On Earth (Comedy Central)Kate (Netflix)

Lucifer Season Six Premiere (Netflix)

LuLaRich (Amazon)

Making Modern With Brooke & Brice (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Malignant (HBO Max)

Metal Shop Masters Series Premiere (Netflix)

9/11: The Legacy (History)

Pokemon Journeys: The Series Season Premiere (Netflix)

Pretty Hard Cases (IMDB TV)

Prey (Netflix)

Return Of The Taliban: A Vice Special Report (Showtime)

Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center (History)

Shock Doc: The Curse Of Lizzie Borden (Discovery+)

SparkShorts: Twenty Something (Disney+)

Star-Crossed (Paramount+)

The Race Against Time: The CIA And 9/11 (CBS)

The Smurfs Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)

The Voyeurs (Amazon)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2021:

9/11: Four Flights (History)

9/11: I Was There (History)

Roadhouse Romance (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2021:

60 Minutes Season Four Premiere (CBS)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH, 2021:

American Experience: Sandra Day O’Conner-The First (PBS)

Y: The Last Man Series Premiere (Hulu)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2021:

Level Playing Field (HBO)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH, 2021:

My Son Series Premiere (Peacock)

Nailed It! Season Six Premiere (Netflix)

You Vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...