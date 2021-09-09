30 Day Sports Challenge Day 9: Your Inspirational Athlete

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re all about the athletes themselves. While there’s always a danger in holding up someone too high and making more of them than they are – we’re all human after all – a lot of us, especially in our youth, find athletes inspirational, aspirational, and certainly motivational on various levels. Who was your athlete in this area?

Bonus prompt: Which athlete did you admire end up turning out to be “the worst” in the long run?

