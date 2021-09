Don’t worry it’s not a real dragon attack, we’re safe for now, I’m very sorry I startled you like that, Denton Van Zan and Quinn Abercromby. I was just referring to one of my favorite Queen songs Dragon Attack off their 1980 album The Game . Also Freddie Mercury was born on the 5th so happy belated.

I prefer the studio version tbqh but Mercury’s stage presence 🤩

