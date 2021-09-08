AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Grandaddy, Part 7

Sudden (and Inevitable) Betrayal!

Dear Diary – I sure am in a pickle now! It all started when we discovered those poor schmucks locked up in Gehir’s wagon and dosed to the gills with a bunch of awful hoodoo that’s supposed to suck out their souls. We tried to get ‘em out – I even got close enough to pet one, kinda – but Gehir swore up and down that they were the innocent victims of an accident and he was trying to help ‘em. Well, like a dope, I believed him, and now we’re-

Oh, but first things first, after a couple more days on the road and the odd gator attack, we arrived in this lovely little elven village, Althe Yinumel, right here in the wilds of Yilan and billing itself as the best place to get a little grub until… well, nowhere, pretty much. We all picked up a few potions and other knickknacks, and I had a decent sit-down meal (that involved sitting on something besides a log!) for the first time in days. Wine and fresh venison, cooked on something that wasn’t a campfire for once! Gee, but it was nice to be in civilization again, even for only a couple of hours. While I polished off that steak, some of the others visited a local wizard-type, and then we all met up at the local temple to learn a little more about goings-on in the neighborhood – which was mostly that a lot of big old beasts were appearing in the wilderness lately, which was not exactly news to us, if you get my drift.

We moved on to our next landmark, Bald Hill, which was pretty much what the name implied – a big bare lump in the jungle. While our party was doing some scouting, we got an emergency message via bird from the main group – they’d been ambushed in a cave on the other side! As we made our way around, there was an earthquake, and pretty soon Bald Hill had been turned into Scary Snake-Face Hill. Eeesh! Give me bald, any day. At least in that case you can wear a hat.

A wail of despair echoed out of the snake’s mouth, which I coulda done without, frankly, and we entered to find old Gehir “I’m just an honest druid who wants to help people” Greencloak turning himself into a snake-man! Worse yet, those poor prisoners has been turned into big spidery things, and a bunch of other snake-people were tying up all the other scouting parties.

If I’d known the day was gonna go like this, I would have stayed in Althe Yinumel and had seconds on that steak.

We tried to put up a fight, but we weren’t able to do much. Those slippery customers charmed me, Anton, and Leah before we could do a thing, and soon we were tied up. Meanwhile, Minty tangled with a giant snake, but didn’t make much headway. I managed to send out the last ghost I’d summoned – an ugly so-and-so in spiky armor – to aid in the defense. (Those dopes didn’t realize I could do that without using my hands!) But it was no use, and we were overwhelmed. Or maybe just regular whelmed. Dunno if those are different. Anyway, this goopy black gack bubbled up and coated us, and out we went.

I just woke up in a stone cell with the others. Sure hope I can get outta this one, Diary. Otherwise, I might end up a ghost myself!

[collapse]