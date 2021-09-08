AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Grandaddy, Part 7

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.
This week’s subclass discussion is on the Champion Fighter. The Champion is the most vanilla subclass there is. Fighters in general are good at one thing, and the Champion takes that one thing and doubles down on it. There’s nothing flashy here–no magic spells, no fancy maneuvers, just hitting things hard. It’s a great class for anyone who might be overwhelmed by the options that D&D provides, but might seem a little boring to more experienced players. Then again, sometimes you just want to hit stuff.
Starting at 3rd level, you get an Improved Critical, which allows a roll of 19 or 20 on an attack roll to count as a critical hit. A critical hit doubles your damage dice for that attack (ie, instead of rolling 1d8 for your damage, you roll 2d8), and this double your chances of landing a critical.
At level 7, you are a Remarkable Athlete, which means you can add half of your proficiency bonus (rounded up) to any STR, DEX, or CON check you make that doesn’t already benefit from your proficiency bonus. You can also jump farther, adding your STR modifier to the number distance you cover with a running long jump. This is the most fiddly this subclass gets.
At 10th level you gain an Additional Fighting Style, choosing from the list of Fighting Styles available to all Fighters. Fighting Styles are generally improvements to your damage output, depending on what kind of weapon you prefer (ie, a one-handed sword and shield, a two-handed greataxe, dual swords, or even a bow and arrow), though you can choose defensive options as well.
When you reach level 15, you have Superior Critical, further increasing the odds of a critical hit. Now, any roll of 18 or higher on the d20 counts as a critical for you.
Finally, at 18th level, you’re a Survivor. At the beginning of each of your turns, if you have fewer than half your hit point maximum remaining (but more than zero), you automatically regain hit points equal to 5 plus your CON modifier.
Wafflicious is in the DM’s seat for this 5e Cthulhu Mythos adventure. Our players include:
- JosephusBrown as Anton Illinois (Human Inquisitive Rogue/Fighter), a disgraced archaeology professor who has turned to seeking arcane rituals
- CleverGuy as Bastian Updelver (Deep Gnome Alchemist Artificer), an eccentric local potionmaker
- TheHayesCode as Hazel Green (Dhampir Spirits Bard), a flapper, séance MC, and aspiring spiritualist
- Spiny Creature as Ku (Kenku Twilight Cleric), a local priestess of Bastet, goddess of protection
- The Wasp as Leah Zann (Tiefling Great Old One Warlock), a professor from Miskatonic University who accepted a deal with Yog Sothoth to get an advantage over her male colleagues
- Otto as Minty Rocksmasher (Dwarf Berserker Barbarian), survivor of an eldritch accident which decimated her tribe
This week’s game recap was written by TheHayesCode, writing as her character Hazel! Thanks, Hayes!
Dear Diary – I sure am in a pickle now! It all started when we discovered those poor schmucks locked up in Gehir’s wagon and dosed to the gills with a bunch of awful hoodoo that’s supposed to suck out their souls. We tried to get ‘em out – I even got close enough to pet one, kinda – but Gehir swore up and down that they were the innocent victims of an accident and he was trying to help ‘em. Well, like a dope, I believed him, and now we’re-
Oh, but first things first, after a couple more days on the road and the odd gator attack, we arrived in this lovely little elven village, Althe Yinumel, right here in the wilds of Yilan and billing itself as the best place to get a little grub until… well, nowhere, pretty much. We all picked up a few potions and other knickknacks, and I had a decent sit-down meal (that involved sitting on something besides a log!) for the first time in days. Wine and fresh venison, cooked on something that wasn’t a campfire for once! Gee, but it was nice to be in civilization again, even for only a couple of hours. While I polished off that steak, some of the others visited a local wizard-type, and then we all met up at the local temple to learn a little more about goings-on in the neighborhood – which was mostly that a lot of big old beasts were appearing in the wilderness lately, which was not exactly news to us, if you get my drift.
We moved on to our next landmark, Bald Hill, which was pretty much what the name implied – a big bare lump in the jungle. While our party was doing some scouting, we got an emergency message via bird from the main group – they’d been ambushed in a cave on the other side! As we made our way around, there was an earthquake, and pretty soon Bald Hill had been turned into Scary Snake-Face Hill. Eeesh! Give me bald, any day. At least in that case you can wear a hat.
A wail of despair echoed out of the snake’s mouth, which I coulda done without, frankly, and we entered to find old Gehir “I’m just an honest druid who wants to help people” Greencloak turning himself into a snake-man! Worse yet, those poor prisoners has been turned into big spidery things, and a bunch of other snake-people were tying up all the other scouting parties.
If I’d known the day was gonna go like this, I would have stayed in Althe Yinumel and had seconds on that steak.
We tried to put up a fight, but we weren’t able to do much. Those slippery customers charmed me, Anton, and Leah before we could do a thing, and soon we were tied up. Meanwhile, Minty tangled with a giant snake, but didn’t make much headway. I managed to send out the last ghost I’d summoned – an ugly so-and-so in spiky armor – to aid in the defense. (Those dopes didn’t realize I could do that without using my hands!) But it was no use, and we were overwhelmed. Or maybe just regular whelmed. Dunno if those are different. Anyway, this goopy black gack bubbled up and coated us, and out we went.
I just woke up in a stone cell with the others. Sure hope I can get outta this one, Diary. Otherwise, I might end up a ghost myself!
