Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Qiu Miaojin (she/her), an influential Taiwanese novelist.

In the news,

Court Delivers Huge Blow to Conversion Therapy in Major Victory for LGBTQ+ Youth

Americans Are More Likely to Reject LGBTQ+ Family Members Than These Other Countries

LGBTQ+ People Are Facing a Housing Crisis as Eviction Moratorium Ends

Alphonso David, Who Advised Cuomo, Fired as Human Rights Campaign President

The project of the day is a fantasy book called Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri

