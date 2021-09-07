Tuesday’s Politics thread is sad the weekend is over.

Boo.

So here we go.

First, this doofus is gone finally:

Breaking News: The Human Rights Campaign fired its president, Alphonso David, who helped advise Andrew Cuomo during the former governor’s sexual harassment scandal. https://t.co/5AJ7YwgANl — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 7, 2021

Soledad O’Brien continues to excoriate the press….hmmmmmmm, maybe that should be the name of a new show NOT hosted by Chuck Todd:

I REALLY think maybe this Governor did not win the pandemic, contrary to what a reporter wrote about that. https://t.co/iuoKrtMojM — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 7, 2021

This is delicious:

Matt Gaetz flew across the country today to WA to campaign for Trump-endorsed congressional candidate Joe Kent. Tens of people showed up to hear him speak from a flatbed in a dirt parking lot. Stream from @ResusCGMedia pic.twitter.com/SJHaERi9ne — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 7, 2021

So, just because I remind you to be kind, does not mean I’m not allowed to be snarky. I mean, I’m HERE after all, right? Regardless, if you’re walking your dog and see a poop, pick it up if you have a spare bag. That person probably ran out of bags or forgot them. Leaving the poop wasn’t intentional. Don’t take it personally. Just pick it up and move on with your day. You’ll feel better for it.

