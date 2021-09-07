30 Day Sports Challenge Day 7: Your One Rule Change

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we want to talk about the actual rules! Those pesky things that try and keep things clean and fair for all. For today’s challenge, we want to know what one rule change you’d make in order to make a particular sport better. We know there are a lot of changes made over the years that have gone both ways in helping/hindering various types of sports, so now’s the time to sound off!

Bonus prompt: Which rule that exists do you wish was strengthened/enforced more?

